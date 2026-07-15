Cross River APC denies witch-hunting over planned demolition exercise

5th from right: CRS NUJ Council Chairman, Comrade Archibong Bassey, 6th from right: CRS APC Chapter Chairman, Hon. Chris Sunny Etta, other Chapter executives, and members of the NUJ during an interactive session on Monday.

Williams Akpan, Calabar

The Chairman of the Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Chris Sunny Etta, has defended the state’s planned demolition of structures located on the State Water Board land, insisting that the exercise is a lawful administrative action rather than a politically motivated campaign against opposition figures.

Etta made the remarks on Monday during an interactive session with the journalists in Calabar, where he responded to concerns that the proposed demolition was designed to intimidate political opponents ahead of future elections.

He explained that the exercise is being carried out in line with government regulations and does not discriminate along political lines.

He argued that the process affects individuals from different political parties, including members of the ruling APC.

The APC chairman maintained that claims portraying the demolition as an attack on opposition politicians do not reflect the facts, adding that many of those whose properties have been marked belong to the ruling party.

“On the issue of demolition, I’m surprised that you are now turning into the echo chamber of the opposition,” Etta said.

He continued: “If you are not, you would have realized that even APC members’ houses are also marked. Maybe one or two opposition houses are marked, but several APC members’ houses are marked. From what was published, 80 per cent of those on that list are APC members.”

Etta urged journalists and members of the public to rely on verified information instead of political narratives, stressing that official records and legal obligations should form the basis for assessing the controversy.

“The issue there is not about demolition. The issue is our standings. Proper investigation will reveal whether the action was purely political or simply the government carrying out its responsibilities,” he added.

Turning to allegations made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, concerning alleged excessive tax obligations imposed on his private university, Etta said tax disputes should be resolved through documented financial records rather than public accusations.

He acknowledged that disagreements over tax assessments can occur but argued that transparency from all parties is necessary for the public to make informed judgments.

The APC chairman challenged the university’s management to make public its tax assessment records and payment history, insisting that documentary evidence would clarify the issues in dispute.

“If you ask him to show you his record, based on what he ought to pay, what he actually paid and what he has to pay based on the assessments, I’m sure that his theory will fall,” Etta said.

Addressing the role of the media, Etta encouraged journalists to uphold professional standards by verifying claims before publication, saying responsible reporting is essential for public confidence in governance and accountability.

He also criticized a diaspora commentator identified as Portrait Peterson, accusing him of making inaccurate statements about political developments in Cross River State despite residing outside Nigeria.

“You cannot live abroad and know how the chairs in the house in another country are placed. You live in London and I have red chairs in my house, yet you are telling the whole world that my chairs are blue. He is just mouthing what his paymasters want him to mouth,” Etta said.

On internal party democracy, Etta argued that political parties should provide equal opportunities for qualified aspirants to contest elections instead of denying them participation based on subjective assessments of their appearance, eloquence or perceived competence.

He warned that excessive screening of aspirants could be interpreted as an attempt to undermine constitutional rights and manipulate the democratic process.

The APC chairman also expressed concern over the persistent influence of vote buying, popularly referred to as “stomach infrastructure,” on electoral outcomes across the country.

“Unfortunately, you and I are in an environment where the stomach determines who runs the election,” he said.

Etta added, “During elections, people will follow who gives them more money. It is a case of the chicken and the groundnut seeds. Whoever drops the grain, that is the one the chickens will congregate around.”

He maintained that while the APC would continue to advocate issue-based campaigns and strengthen internal democracy, Nigeria’s electoral process requires sustained reforms, greater civic education and stronger public institutions to reduce the influence of financial inducements and deepen democratic governance.

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