Court orders final forfeiture of 48 properties allegedly links to ex-AGF Malami

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to the Federal Government.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s application for permanent forfeiture.

She held that Mr. Malami and other claimants failed to prove the properties were lawfully acquired.

Before the substantive ruling, Justice Abdulmalik dismissed several motions, objections and applications filed by Mr. Malami, his wife Nana Hadiza Malami, his son Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, and companies linked to the assets.

The judge said the filings lacked merit.

“The issue before the court is not who owns the property, but how legitimate are the funds used to acquire the properties,” she said.

She added that the respondents had not “dislodged the reasonable suspicion that the property was acquired by unlawful activities.”

The judge relied on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act in making the final forfeiture order.

She also vacated the earlier interim forfeiture order on some of the properties.

The EFCC had in January filed a civil forfeiture suit seeking the permanent seizure of 57 properties valued at N212.8 billion, which it alleged were proceeds of unlawful activities linked to the former AGF.

On January 16, during the court’s annual vacation, vacation judge Justice Emeka Nwite granted an interim forfeiture order over the 57 properties.

He also directed the EFCC to publish the order in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with an interest to show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

Following the publication, objections were filed by Mr. Malami, his wife, his son, and several companies claiming ownership.

After hearing arguments, the court granted final forfeiture for 48 of the properties, while the interim order on the remaining ones was vacated.

The court noted that a civil forfeiture does not amount to a criminal conviction or an admission of guilt.

Mr. Malami, his wife and son are still jointly facing criminal charges before the court, some of which relate to alleged acquisition of funds with suspicious origins.

The EFCC said the forfeiture proceedings were part of its mandate to recover assets suspected to be proceeds of crime, regardless of the office previously held by the individual involved.

With the final order, ownership of the 48 properties now vests in the Federal Government.

The EFCC is expected to take custody and determine the next steps for disposal in line with the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The case underscores the commission’s renewed focus on asset recovery from politically exposed persons, especially through civil forfeiture, which does not require a criminal conviction to succeed.

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