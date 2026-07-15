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Breaking: Court orders final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to Malami

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Breaking: Court orders final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to Malami

by Peter Anayo0124

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of about 48 properties linked to former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Judge Joyce Abdulmalik granted the forfeiture application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), holding that Mr Malami and others laying claim to the assets failed to prove that they lawfully acquired them. More to follow…

 

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