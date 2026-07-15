Boost for Nigerian content as Shell awards $518 million contracts in 2025

UGO AMADI

Shell Companies in Nigeria awarded contracts worth $518 million to indigenous companies last year in a big boost to the development of Nigerian content in oil and gas operations. Similarly, some 123 indigenous companies were engaged across the value chain of Shell businesses in Nigeria in the same period.

“The payments show a strong support for Nigerian service providers in our operations,” said Vice President Commercial Rohan D’Souza while commenting on the figures recently published in Shell’s 2025 Payments to Governments Report. “We see the development of Nigeria companies beyond compliance with laws. It is an integral part of a longstanding strategy to create a win-win relationship with indigenous companies and support them to create more value in the oil and gas industry within and outside the country.”

Over the years, Nigerian companies have provided technical and logistics services among many others with Shell businesses supporting them to improve their expertise and processes.

About a fortnight ago, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) launched a $3-billion Contract Finance Facility with nine leading Nigerian banks to support indigenous contractors to execute contracts in its operations. The fund will be available in both Naira and USD to be utilised by the contractors.

Rohan pointed out: “When you consider the fact that Shell also paid some $2.016 billion through production entitlements, royalties, taxes, and statutory fees to the Nigerian Government in 2025 alone, you get an idea of the enduring partnership we have forged in the country since we set foot here more than 60 years ago.”