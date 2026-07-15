Bayelsa Govt rolls out fresh welfare packages for workers

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenegoa

The Bayelsa state government, on Monday, unveiled a fresh approval covering new allowances, promotion arrears and other welfare packages for workers in the state’s mainstream civil service, local government and education sectors, running into billions of naira.

This is even as the state government reiterated its irrevocable commitment to prioritizing the welfare of workers and strengthening its bureaucracy to deliver more dividends of good governance to the people.

The deputy governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, made this known at an enlarged meeting with the labour leaders and representatives, as well as other top government functionaries including the secretary to the state government, prof. Nimibofa Ayawei and the head of service, Dr Ebiye Sawyer, at his office in government house, Yenagoa.

Giving a breakdown of the approvals, Dr. Akpe said Governor Douye Diri had given approval for the elongation of service years and retirement age of health workers from 35 to 40 years and from 60 to 65 years.

According to him, the governor has also approved the 2026 medical residency training fund, the revised earned allowances, as well as the implementation of the 2025 promotions and arrears for staff of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH).

Other approvals announced by the deputy governor include uniform allowance for primary health workers and nurses, promotion and step increment arrears, specialist allowance to doctors on CONMESS 5, and the implementation of gratuities and pensions for staff remunerated on the CONHESS salary structure at the Environmental Sanitation before their retirement, amongst others.

Dr. Akpe, who noted that government and organized labour were strategic partners in strengthening the bureaucracy for effective service delivery, said the present administration in the state, led by governor Douye Diri, had done much for workers through its labour-friendly policies and programmes.

He, therefore, called on the various labour unions and their affiliate bodies to support the government and its policies to sustain and strengthen the cordial relationship existing between the prosperity administration and its workforce.

He noted that labour and government are one and the same, saying “whether we like it or not, all of us are put together to deliver governance. Labour is the arm that deals with the welfare of the bureaucracy, and you know that without the bureaucracy, political governance will be in shambles.

“I hope you know the source of bureaucracy the crafters needed to ensure that there is institutionalization of the transmission from one political leadership to another,that means politicians come and go, but the civil servants, the bureaucracy remains.

“You will agree with me that this government under the leadership of his excellency, Senator Douye Diri, has always recognized and intentionally always ensured that the bureaucracy is strengthened.

“I believe that all of you who have been in governance, and your leadership of unions did not just start,you have your evolution over the years and you should also know how it had been, how it was, and how it is now on issues of welfare.

“Labour should appreciate what this government is doing for workers in this state. His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, has given an unprecedented approval to virtually all the 40-point demands made by labour on government. It had never been witnessed in the history of this state.”

Addressing members of the press at the close of the meeting, the commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, stated that the government had holistically looked into the demands of labour and had approved a lot for them.

According to Mrs. Koku-Obiyai, over 95 percent of their demands were approved by the governor, stressing that the Prosperity government was committed to improving the welfare of the people for better living despite the present harsh economic realities in the country.

She said, “The ASSURED Prosperity government has actually looked at all labour demands from the NLC, the TUC, NMA and from all the unions, and a lot of things were approved for them according to what they asked for.

“We have approved over 95 percent and that is a good development the workers are jubilating and we are also happy because we enjoy industrial peace in Bayelsa that is to say that the relationship we have is harmonious.

“And to put on record, the prosperous government is all about making people happy, and you can see the smiles on their faces.

“Issues of promotion arrears, and uniform allowance, this is the first time since the creation of Bayelsa State when uniform allowance was approved for them, a lot of things have been approved, the resident doctors got all the approvals the teachers also got theirs.

“The governor and government have done their part, the workers are expected to reciprocate the same to deliver the services they are supposed to render correctly and to also be at their duty posts,we believe that the workers are the engine-room and they must keep the engine-room steaming so that the state will continue to develop.”

Equally addressing the press, the commissioner for labour, employment and productivity, Chief Saturday Odoko, underscored the friendly disposition of the governor Diri-led prosperity administration towards workers and their respective unions.

Chief Odoko remarked that July 13, 2026 would go down in history as remarkable day in the life of workers in the state, stressing that what the administration had achieved was a win-win for both government and the various labour unions in Bayelsa.

In their separate remarks, state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Simon Barnabas, represented by the secretary, Dr John Angese, and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, TUC, Comrade Edwin Fefegha, expressed gratitude to governor Diri, his deputy, Dr. Akpe, and the entire government team, for taking the bold step to meet almost all of their demands.

The labour leaders, while acknowledging the huge financial burden on government arising from the approvals, observed that no government had done this before in the history of Bayelsa state, and assured that the workers would continue to give all the needed support the administration deserved.

Other labour leaders who spoke in the same light included the chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, comrade Embeleakpo Andabai; the president of the Association of Resident Doctors, NDUTH, Dr. Otorufa Nathaniel; and the state NUT chairman, comrade Richman Otobo.

Also, the state chairman of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), comrade Anthony Akpe; the state president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), comrade ThankGod Singer, and the secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Stephen Umuwe, appreciated the Diri administration in glowing terms.

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