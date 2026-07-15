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Arch. John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-Oni celebrates 70th birthday in Lagos

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Arch. John Alagbala Adebayo Osa-Oni celebrates 70th birthday in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0122

The Celebrant.Prelate & General Overseer Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc. Archbishop John Osa-Oni his wife.Rev (Mrs) Enitian (both middle). The representative of the Lagos State Governor.Rt Rev Bukola Adeleke (left), representing the former Governor of Edo State.Mr Nosa Igbinedion ( right). during the 70th birthday Thanksgiving Service on Acknowledging God’s faithfulness at 70 by Archbishop John Osa-Oni held at the church premises in Lagos on 13/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r …General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission ( CPM) International Rev.Dr.Mercy Ezekiel: the Celebratant.Prelate & General Overseer Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc. Archbishop John Osa-Oni, his wife Rev (Mrs) Enitian Osa-Oni: Rev .Dr Stephen Oyinlola and representative of the Lagos State Governor.Rt Rev Bukola Adeleke.

L-r… Olori Blessing Usen, her husband, Olu Awure of Usen, Edo State, HRM.Oba Olu Ogbe 11: former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah.

L-r. ..The Celebratant.Prelate & General Overseer, Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc., Archbishop John Osa-Oni, in a dancing mood to the glory of God with Dr. Mon E. Igbinosa, presiding Bishop and President of Gospel Outreach Ministries, headquartered in Ekpoma, Edo State, Bishop Dr.Mon .E.Igbinosa.

L-r… General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission ( CPM) International, Rev. Dr.Mercy Ezekiel: the Celebratant.Prelate & General Overseer, Vineyard Christian Ministries Inc., Archbishop John Osa-Oni, his wife Rev (Mrs) Enitian Osa-Oni: Lagos State (CAN) chairman, Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite: representative of the Lagos State Governor.Rt Rev Bukola Adeleke.

L-r… Osolo of isolo kingdom.HRM.Oba lsa Abiodun Olakunle Shekoni Faronbi ( Alagbeji 111): Olori Blessing Usen, her husband Olu Awure of Usen, Edo State.HRM.Oba Olu Ogbe 11.

Cross section of the guest. during the 70th birthday Thanksgiving Service on Acknowledging God’s faithfulness at 70 by Archbishop John Osa-Oni held at the church premises in Lagos on 13/7/2026… Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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