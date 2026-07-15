APC primary: Protest rocks Jos over alleged imposition of candidate

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Residents of Jos North-North Constituency in Plateau State took to the streets pressing home their demand over what they described as “imposition of candidate” following the released of candidates list by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal ahead of 2027 general elections.

Daily Champion reports that the protesters who gathered on Tuesday in Angwan Rukuba as early as 6:00 am, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

The protesters revealed that one Abdulkadir, whose name appears on INEC portal as candidate for Jos North-North State Assembly Constituency came fourth during APC primary.

They acknowledged current member Hon. Dr. Adamu Aliyu who they claimed emerged winner of the said primary election with over 13,000 votes followed by Hon. Harry Ishaya, then former chairman of Jos North local government council, Hon. Shehu Bala Usman and Abdulkadir came fourth position.

Campaign coordinator for Harry Ishaya, Mr. Michael Iliya confirmed the election was conducted peacefully, and a winner emerged.

“The winner of the Jos North North State Assembly Constituency primaries was Hon. Dr. Aliyu Adamu. He scored 13,066 votes, while Harry Ishaya scored 1,904 votes. He came second.

“Hon. Shehu Bala, came third with 239 votes.Then the fourth person, Mr. Abdulkadir, whom I don’t really know, came fourth with 182 votes”, Iliya stated.

He further explained that APC disqualified Hon. Adamu Aliyu, instead of picking Hon. Harry Ishaya that came second they went and picked someone that came fourth.

“This is a gross injustice because it beats our imagination.The party’s flag bearer and nomination form were given to the fourth person. This is so bad. It is against ethics and against the rules of democracy.”

Iliya called on the APC national chairman Prof Nentawe Yilwatda and governor Caleb Mutfwang to do the needful, saying such ugly development, if allow is capable of truncating the party’s victory in 2027.

“To our knowledge, we know the nomination form was not filled by Abdulkadiri. Let the form be given to Hon. Harry Ishaya.

“This is our grievances, this is our demand. We pray, as the motto of the APC says: Justice, Peace and Unity. Let them do the needful.

“We are calling on all stakeholders across the country to take note of this. Hon. Harry Ishaya came second. The first person was disqualified, so the second person should be given the ticket.

“It is very simple. We are not asking for what does not belong to us. We are saying, give us what is ours,” he added.

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