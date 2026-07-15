Anambra LG poll: Civil society expresses concern over ANSIEC’s preparedness

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONet) together with other national and international election stakeholders have expressed growing concern over the absence of public updates from the Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) regarding its preparedness for the Saturday, 29 August 2026 Local Government Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

A statement made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday and signed by Prince Chris Azor, Chairman, Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONet), observed that the absence of timely information is creating avoidable uncertainty, fuelling speculation and doing little to strengthen public confidence in the electoral process

It said, “As the institution constitutionally mandated to conduct local government elections in Anambra State, ANSIEC should, as a matter of urgency, publish a comprehensive election timetable and provide regular public updates on its operational preparedness.

“In line with international standards and democratic best practices, the Commission should clearly communicate the complete election timetable and key milestones. The list of participating political parties and validly nominated candidates.

“Publication and display of the voters’ register for verification, claims and objections.The final list and locations of polling units, wards and voting points. Procedures for voter accreditation, voting and vote counting.

“Recruitment, training and deployment of electoral officials and polling personnel. Distribution plans for sensitive and non-sensitive election materials. Security arrangements and election-day logistics.

“Accreditation procedures and timelines for domestic and international election observers, the media and other stakeholders.

“Procedures for result collation, declaration of results at all levels and accessible mechanisms for resolving electoral complaints and disputes.”

The group particularly urged ANSIEC to immediately commence and publicize the accreditation of domestic election observer organisations by announcing the application process, eligibility criteria, code of conduct and timelines for accreditation and deployment.

While noting that early accreditation is essential to enable observer groups to recruit, train and deploy competent observers across the 21 Local Government Areas and 326 electoral wards, ASCONet called on the Anambra State Government to ensure that ANSIEC is adequately equipped with the financial, human, technological and logistical resources required to deliver elections that are peaceful, transparent, free, fair and credible.

It also made demand for a timely release of funds, adequate election materials, secure transportation, reliable communication systems, effective security coordination and sufficient electoral personnel, describing them as indispensable to a successful exercise.

The group further stressed that across established democracies, credible elections are built on transparency, timely public communication and stakeholder engagement.

Others include, operational readiness, independent election observation, equal treatment of all contestants and prompt declaration of results.

It explained that those principles build public trust, reduce misinformation and strengthen the legitimacy and acceptance of election outcomes.

The statement further read, “Several states across the Federation continue to conduct local government elections in accordance with the Constitution and relevant electoral laws.

“Anambra should not only fulfil this constitutional responsibility but also set a benchmark for transparency, professionalism and electoral integrity.”

ASCONeT assured of Civil Society Community’s commitment to working constructively with ANSIEC, the State Government, political parties, security agencies, the media, development partners and other national and international election stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming local government elections genuinely reflect the will of the people.

It added that the time for proactive public engagement is now, noting that Transparency before Election Day remains the strongest guarantee of credibility after the results are declared.

For a better society

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