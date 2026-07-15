Alausa unveils NESRI gains, urges full backing for media lead Ikharo Attah

…As 7 Nigerian Universities Make World’s Top 1000

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Hon. Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Wednesday, said Nigeria’s education reforms will not yield overnight results, but the foundation being laid through the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative, NESRI, is already repositioning the sector for global competitiveness.

Speaking at the 2026 Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria, ECAN, Annual Summit held in Abuja, the Minister appealed to stakeholders and the media to stay the course with government as teachers are retrained, curricula are overhauled, and digital tools are deployed across schools.

“This is a long journey, and we cannot achieve meaningful reforms overnight.That is why I appeal to all of you to remain with us throughout this process. Please don’t expect immediate results. When we say we have begun reforms in teacher education and teacher training, it does not mean you will see the impact instantly. Training teachers, changing classroom practices and improving learning outcomes take time”, Dr. Alausa told the gathering of policymakers, development partners and journalists.

Dr. Alausa commended the leadership of ECAN for convening what he described as “an important dialogue” and a “valuable platform for critical reflection on the progress of Nigeria’s education sector.”

He noted that the summit theme, reviewing the reforms, achievements and challenges of the education sector under the current administration, was timely and underscored the need for continuous engagement.

The Minister also spotlighted the role of the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah, calling on all agencies and heads of agencies under the Ministry to give him full support and collaboration in publicizing reforms and achievements.

He warned that there would be consequences for any agency head who fails to cooperate with the media office, stressing that unified communication is critical to shaping public understanding and building trust in the reform process.

“The media remains an indispensable partner in promoting transparency, shaping public understanding, highlighting success stories and drawing attention to areas requiring improvement,” he said. “Responsible, development-oriented journalism contributes significantly to evidence-based policymaking and public accountability.”

Dr. Alausa said NESRI has become the Ministry’s strategic framework for repositioning education under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Key priority areas he listed include:Revitalising TVET and skills development for employability, Teacher education and professional development through the Teacher Management Information System, TMIS

Curriculum reform to integrate digital literacy, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and technical skills.

Some of the reforms included Digital transformation of education and reform of public examinations,

Expanding access to higher education and reducing out-of-school children;

School infrastructure, quality assurance, girls’ education, data management and inter-agency collaboration.

“Teachers remain at the heart of every successful education system,” the Minister said. “The TMIS platform is designed to improve teacher management, strengthen governance and ensure that every Nigerian teacher, regardless of location, gender or whether they teach in a public or private school, has access to continuous professional development.”

He added that the ongoing curriculum review is making learning relevant to contemporary realities, while new textbook quality assurance reforms will ensure only approved books are used in schools.

Global Recognition for Nigerian Universities

Is a major boost for the sector, Dr. Alausa announced that several Nigerian universities have now been ranked among the best 1000 universities in the world.

He described the feat as evidence that the ongoing reforms in governance, research, and quality assurance are beginning to pay off, and urged universities to sustain the momentum through stronger international partnerships and innovation.

“Education remains the foundation of national development. It is the bedrock of economic productivity, democratic governance, poverty reduction and social inclusion,” he said.

Closing his address, the Minister thanked Special Advisers present, the Special Adviser to the President on Education, ECAN leadership, governing council members and correspondents for their continued partnership.

“Together, through sustained collaboration, purposeful reforms and unwavering commitment, we can build an education system that empowers every Nigerian learner, drives innovation, strengthens national development and secures the future of our nation,” he said.

On her part, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, praised the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Maruf Alausa, for his drive and vision in transforming Nigeria’s education sector, describing the ongoing reforms as unprecedented.

Prof. Ahmad said Dr. Alausa approaches the job with passion rather than routine. “When people talk about hard work, his name naturally comes to mind. For him, this is not just a job, it is a passion. He is passionate about transforming Nigeria’s education sector,” she said.

She attributed the wave of reforms in the sector to the Minister’s commitment, noting that his international exposure gives him a clear understanding of what is required to overhaul the system. She added that Dr. Alausa’s pace of work stands out even among the most demanding public officials.

“Change is never easy. If we want different results, we must be willing to change the way we do things,” Prof. Ahmad said, noting that public and media skepticism often stems from low expectations and attachment to the old system.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Aisha Garba, said UBEC remains focused on ensuring access to quality basic education for all Nigerian children.

“Education remains the single most powerful tool for national development. Our overriding goal is that no child should be left behind,” Dr. Garba stated. “Regardless of background, geographical location or family income, every Nigerian child deserves access to quality basic education.”

She highlighted the continued partnership between UBEC, ECAN, the Nigeria Union of Journalists and other media organizations in publicizing the Commission’s mandate. Dr. Garba said UBEC will sustain its collaboration as the government implements the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She also expressed appreciation to both the Minister of Education and the Minister of State for Education, saying UBEC’s achievements in the last two years were made possible by their support and leadership.

Also , Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Education on Media and Communication, Ikharo Attah, called on education correspondents to take ownership of reforms in the sector, urging them to evolve from “watchdogs” to “guard dogs” that protect and guide policies beyond those who initiated them.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Attah said reforms would not endure unless the media and society embrace them.

“Traditionally, journalists are described as watchdogs. A watchdog barks whenever it notices something wrong. But I believe we should go beyond simply barking,” he said. “A guard dog not only alerts people to danger; it also protects what is valuable. I therefore appeal to you to be both watchdogs and guard dogs.”

He anchored the appeal on the transient nature of leadership, noting that portraits of past leaders at the Federal Ministry of Education serve as a reminder that “leadership is temporary, but the values and ideas behind reforms should outlive those who initiate them.”

Attah cited one of the quotations displayed at the Minister’s office: “Education is not the learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.”

Using counterpart funding as an example, he said over ₦100 billion that had remained unutilised for years is now being deployed under the current administration. The funds, he noted, have been used to construct more than 4,600 new classrooms, renovate about 6,000 classrooms, and build toilets and other educational infrastructure.

“Why was the money left untouched before? Because doing nothing was the easier option,” he said.

Attah stressed that continuity depends on media buy-in. Recalling a question posed to the Honourable Minister on structures to sustain reforms, he said the response was: “The structure is you and your colleagues in the media. You must buy into the reforms. You must own them.”

He also urged journalists to engage policymakers, offer constructive suggestions, and ground their reporting in data.

“When you speak, speak with evidence. Planning is also very important. Where do we start? Where do we intend to end? What is the implementation plan?” Attah said.

He concluded by calling for unity among officials and correspondents, saying the goal “is to work together in the interest of Nigeria’s education sector.”

Earlier, ECAN Chairman, Chux Ugwuatu, said the summit was organised to review the Tinubu administration’s education reforms and encourage evidence-based discussions on strengthening the sector.

The event was attended by top education stakeholders, including JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, UBEC Executive Secretary, Aisha Garba, NUJ FCT Chairman, Grace Ike, and the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah.

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