Xenophobic attacks: Gov Okpebholo pledges N41m for Edo S/Africa returnees

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has pledged N1 million to each Edo indigene evacuated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks, saying the money will help them secure accommodation and rebuild their lives.

The governor made the announcement on Monday while receiving the returnees at the Festival Hall of the Government House in Benin City.

Daily Champion learnt that 41 Edo State indigenes were part of the Nigerians evacuated from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks.

He said the state government would also provide soft loans to enable the returnees to start businesses and reintegrate into society.

“Your success begins today. Many of you possess knowledge and skills in different areas. Once you identify what you want to do, come to us. We will give you a soft loan to start with because we want you to fully reintegrate into society,” Okpebholo said.

He added that each returnee would receive N1 million within 24 hours to help with accommodation.

“Between now and tomorrow, you will receive that money, so you will not be stranded. There is no place better than home. Nobody will chase you away from here. We have peace here. Edo is safe, and Nigeria is safe,” he said.

The governor urged the returnees to focus on rebuilding their lives, saying their survival was more important than the property they had lost.

“They may have taken everything away from you, but your life is more important than the things they took. As a government, we will continue to support our people wherever they are. If they are in distress, we will rescue them and ensure they do not go through such experiences again,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo also reflected on the historical relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, saying Nigerians had previously protected South Africans and their businesses and would not retaliate despite the attacks.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Riches Unubun thanked the Edo State and Federal Governments for facilitating their evacuation from South Africa.

“When we leave here, we have the civic responsibility to appreciate what the Edo State Government has done for us. Let them take us to where we can register and collect our voter cards because we want these great things happening in Edo to continue,” he said.

The Director-General of the Edo State Migration Agency, Lucky Agazuma, commended the governor for supporting Edo indigenes facing hardship in other African countries.

For a better society

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