Tinubu launches Tungan Madaki-Zuba road to plug rural FCT into Abuja-Kaduna corridor

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday pushed forward his plan to bring FCT’s outlying settlements into the capital’s growth blueprint with the groundbreaking of a new access road connecting Tungan Madaki to the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway via Zuba.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, the President said the project falls under the Renewed Hope Agenda and is designed to give rural and suburban areas the same quality of infrastructure enjoyed in central Abuja.

According to the President, the road is a key piece of a wider plan to link communities, boost economic activity, ease movement and attract investment across the Federal Capital Territory.

“This project directly extends the Bill Clinton Drive to Tungan Madaki Community Road that we commissioned a few weeks ago during events marking the third year of the Renewed Hope Administration,” Tinubu said.

“What started as a single road is expanding into a network. That is how sustainable development begins.”

The President noted that people in Tungan Madaki, Zuba and surrounding areas, many of them farmers, traders and students, have for years struggled with bad road access. That, he said, made travel harder, raised transport costs and cut off economic chances.

He explained that the new route will tie Tungan Madaki straight to the Abuja-Kaduna Highway. It is expected to cut travel time, reduce vehicle repair costs and make it easier to move people and goods.

“This new road will connect Tungan Madaki directly to the Abuja-Kaduna Road. It will shorten travel time, lower vehicle maintenance costs, and create a quicker corridor for people and products,” he stated.

“It ties rural output to city markets. When farms get access, food prices drop in our markets. When communities are linked, young people have more incentive to start businesses at home.”

Tinubu stressed that infrastructure remains at the heart of his economic plan, calling roads drivers of prosperity, security and inclusion.

“Infrastructure is more than concrete and asphalt. It is the link between potential and prosperity, and that is the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.

He added that the road will also relieve congestion in central Abuja, offer commuters alternative routes, and strengthen trade links between the FCT, Kaduna and the broader North-West.

Better infrastructure along this axis, he said, will also draw investment into housing, healthcare, schools and industry.

Commending FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for the speed of delivery in the capital, Tinubu said the administration is focused on finishing projects and delivering results people can see.

“From major highways to community roads like this one, we are returning to proper planning, walking away from abandoned projects, and concentrating on outcomes citizens can feel,” he said.

The President instructed the contractor to deliver on time and to high standards, and to hire local workers to create jobs for youth in the area.

Earlier, FCT Minister Barr. Nyesom Wike said the project aligns with Tinubu’s order that all satellite towns and area councils be properly connected to the city centre with modern roads.

Wike said the idea came after the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council highlighted the need for a direct Zuba-Abuja link to ease travel difficulties for residents.

“It has been the President’s directive that every community and satellite town must be connected to the city. What we are doing today is fulfilling the promise Mr. President made to Nigerians,” Wike said.

He noted that once completed, residents of Zuba and nearby communities will reach Abuja and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport more easily, without passing through Gwagwalada.

The Minister called the project another step by the FCT Administration to open up rural areas and raise living standards.

He expressed confidence that the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), will finish before year-end.

“We are urging them to ensure that by December, by God’s grace, we will commission this road. For the people of Tungan Madaki and Zuba, this will be a Christmas gift,” Wike said.

In her vote of thanks, FCT Minister of State Dr. Mariya Mahmoud said the Tungan Madaki to Abuja–Kaduna Road at Zuba shows the Renewed Hope Agenda’s commitment and the FCT Administration’s resolve to extend infrastructure and economic opportunities to underserved areas.

Mahmoud said the road will boost connectivity, drive commerce, attract investment, and improve life for residents of Tungan Madaki, Zuba and neighboring communities.

She added that the project reflects the FCT Administration’s firm commitment that no community will be left out of the capital’s transformation.

She also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the visionary leadership that has continued to drive record infrastructure development across the Federal Capital Territory through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

For a better society

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