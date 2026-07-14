Release of Oriire’s abductees: NOA lauds security operatives, seeks unity against insurgency

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on all Nigerians to stand united against insurgency and other security threats confronting the nation, stressing that the country’s diversity remains one of its greatest strengths and must never be allowed to be undermined by criminal elements seeking to sow fear, division or instability.

The call follows the successful rescue of students and teachers who were abducted by suspected terrorists in schools within Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State after a painstaking, intelligence-led security operation, Deputy Director, Communication and Media, Paul Odenyi, said in a statement on Monday.

The Director-General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended the gallantry, professionalism and unwavering commitment of the nation’s security agencies, describing the operation as another demonstration of what can be achieved through coordinated action, effective intelligence gathering and the dedication of security personnel working together in the national interest.

He particularly praised the month-long operation conducted in the dense forests of the Old Oyo National Park, where security operatives, through meticulous planning, intelligence sharing and inter-agency collaboration, identified terrorist kingpins, disrupted their logistics networks, neutralised their support structures and secured the safe rescue of the victims without making concessions or paying ransom.

According to the NOA Director-General, the successful operation sends a clear message that criminal elements cannot outwit a determined nation acting in unity and with purpose.

Mallam Issa-Onilu urged Nigerians to continue supporting the country’s security agencies by remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activities promptly and refusing to allow ethnic, religious or political differences to undermine the collective resolve to defeat those who threaten Nigeria’s peace and security.

“The responsibility of securing our nation does not rest with government and security agencies alone,” he said. “Every Nigerian has a role to play. When citizens cooperate with security agencies, share credible information and reject narratives that divide us, we strengthen our collective ability to protect our communities and preserve our country.”

The Director-General also paid glowing tribute to the brave men and women of the security services who made the ultimate sacrifice or sustained injuries during the operation, describing their courage, selflessness and patriotism as a powerful reminder of the immense price many continue to pay to keep Nigeria safe.

He reaffirmed the National Orientation Agency’s commitment to promoting national values, responsible citizenship and civic consciousness through its extensive grassroots network across the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation. He noted that the Agency would continue to engage communities, mobilise citizens and encourage greater public participation in building a peaceful, united and secure Nigeria.

Mallam Issa-Onilu urged Nigerians to draw confidence from the successes being recorded by the nation’s security agencies and to remain steadfast in the belief that, through unity, resilience and collective action, the country will continue to overcome those who seek to undermine its peace and progress.

For a better society

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