July 14, 2026
Trending now

PTAD harps on harmonization reforms as peg to advancing equity in pension…

My tenure as CIIN President was very successful —Yetunde Ilori

PAC engagement with Accountant General of Federation held at Nat’l Assembly in…

Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule celebrates 80th birthday, former CEO/Chairman of Associated Airlines, held…

Tinubu launches Tungan Madaki-Zuba road to plug rural FCT into Abuja-Kaduna corridor

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JULY 14, 2026

Oriire kidnap: None of us was sexually assaulted — School principal

Xenophobic attacks: Gov Okpebholo pledges N41m for Edo S/Africa returnees

Alleged forgery: ex-Minister Nnaji pleads not guilty, gets N20m bail

Trump threatens US takeover of Strait of Hormuz, may seek payment for…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digestMetro newsNews

PTAD harps on harmonization reforms as peg to advancing equity in pension administration

by Kelvin Egerue0128

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said implementation of the Defined Benefit Scheme Pension Harmonisation is a reform meant to advance and enhance pension payment equity in the country.

The Executive Secretary/CEO, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya said that the initiative is a landmark reform designed to restore fairness, improve retirees’ welfare and strengthen confidence in the administration of the country’s legacy pension system.

The harmonisation exercise, approved under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, marks one of the most significant policy interventions in the DBS since PTAD was established in 2013 to take over the management of pensions under the old federal pension arrangement.

Unlike periodic pension increases that merely raise existing benefits by a percentage, she stressed, pension harmonisation goes further by recomputing pensions using the latest approved salary structures that existed before the closure of the Defined Benefit Scheme(DBS). The objective, he noted, is to ensure that retirees who held similar positions and rendered comparable years of service receive equitable pension benefits regardless of their retirement dates.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of years of agitation by pensioners over historical disparities in pension computation.

PTAD’s harmonisation programme, she said, seeks to resolve that challenge by restoring parity within the system.

According to her, pension harmonisation is the formal recomputation of pensions using approved salary structures applicable before the DBS cut-off date. In practical terms, it ensures that pension outcomes are determined by rank, grade level and years of service rather than the year of retirement.

The Directorate believes the exercise will significantly improve social justice by correcting historical inequities that disadvantaged thousands of retirees.

The harmonisation applies primarily to pure Federal Government pensioners as well as eligible retirees under the Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD), Defunct and Transferred Agencies Pension Department (DTAPD), and the Education and Health Pension Department (TEHPD), particularly those who initially served under the Federal Government before their agencies were transferred to state governments.

 

 

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Soludo congratulates Abiodun on his 65th birthday, describes him as a patriotic dedicated leader

Peter Anayo

NRC calls for community support amid repeated attacks on trains

Peter Anayo

Badaru chairs AANI 45th AGM calls for sustainable national development through policy advocacy

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişMatbetjojobetmatbetgrandpashabetjojobetMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetultrabetamgbahisHoliganbetjojobetJojobetfixbetjojobetsüpertotobetsüpertotobetcasibomcasibomcasibom girişşanlıurfa konteynerBetpasbetciobetcioİmajbetGrandpashabetHoliganbetHoliganbetHoliganbetjojobetjojobet girişjojobetmeritkingjojobet giriş