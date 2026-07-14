L-R… Director, House of Representatives Public Account Committee (PAC), Delupe Abiodun Suraj; Chairman, PAC, Rep. Bamidele Salam, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon.Jeremiah Umaru, during PAC engagement with the Accountant General of the Federation at the National Assembly in Abuja.
L-R… Chairman, House of Representatives Public Account Committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam; Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Jeremiah Umaru, and a member of the Committee, Hon. Leko Jafaru, during PAC engagement with the Accountant General of the Federation at the National Assembly in Abuja…Photos: Anayo Opara.
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