Oriire kidnap: None of us was sexually assaulted — School principal

Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan

Mrs. Rachael Alamu, the principal of the school in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State whose pupils and teachers were rescued after weeks in captivity, on Monday said even though their captors were brutal and unyielding , none of them was sexually assaulted during the period of their captivity.

The Principal described the experience as traumatic and emotionally draining.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the victims were handed over to the Oyo state government by the Army , Mrs. Alamu said they survived difficult conditions while in captivity and drew strength from the belief that Nigerians were praying for their safe return.

“It was a harrowing experience. We went through a lot, but we knew Nigerians were praying for us while we were in captivity. The kidnappers used fear to subdue us,” she said.

Mrs. Alamu disclosed that two teachers lost their lives during the period of captivity. “They killed Mr. Micheal on the second day we got there, while Deacon was killed on the first Sunday in June,” she said, expressing gratitude to God for preserving the lives of the remaining captives.

She also revealed that before they regained their freedom, the victims were forced to trek through the forest for about four hours during the night, leaving many of them with injuries.

“We walked in the bush for about four hours at night, and that’s why we have bruises all over our bodies,” she explained.

Responding to questions from journalists, Mrs. Alamu clarified that none of the victims was sexually assaulted during their captivity, saying, “There was no sexual assault.”

When asked whether the experience would affect her teaching career, Mrs. Alamu admitted that she was still trying to come to terms with the trauma and had not decided whether she would return to work.

“With time, I believe I will heal. But from Ogbomoso to where I work is already a long distance, and I have worked for 28 years already. I don’t know what to do about that for now, but with time, I believe I will be able to make a decision,” she said.

Mrs. Alamu, however, expressed appreciation to God for preserving their lives and thanked the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, security agencies and Nigerians for their efforts and prayers throughout their ordeal.

“We thank God for not leaving us. We thank the government for rescuing us, and we thank Nigerians for their prayers and support throughout our ordeal,” she said.

Speaking, the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, confirmed that three teachers and five security operatives lost their lives during efforts to secure the release of pupils and staff abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The governor also observed a minute’s silence in honour of the deceased teachers and security personnel who paid the ultimate price during the rescue operation.

Makinde described their sacrifice as heroic, saying the state would remain grateful for their courage and commitment in the face of danger.

He noted that while the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers was a moment of relief, the loss of lives remained a painful reminder of the cost of combating insecurity.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security across the state and preventing similar incidents, while expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and assuring them that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

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