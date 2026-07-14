NSITF presents 78 beneficiaries with prostheses

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has presented prostheses for different degrees of injuries to 78 beneficiaries in continuation of its Prosthesis Provision Exercise.

Managing Director, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, at the formal presentation of the final report on the current phase of the exercise in Abuja, said “the cooperation and commitment demonstrated by the prosthesis providers, beneficiaries, employers, and the monitoring team greatly contributed to the successful completion of this intervention.

“The providers also demonstrated flexibility by accommodating special clinical needs, including the provision of a hip disarticulation prosthesis where necessary”.

Represented by the Executive Director (Operations), Mojisola Alli Macaulay, the MD explained that following the commencement of the prosthesis provision exercise in April 2026, the Claims & Compensation Department of NSITF monitored the implementation of the programme from inception through to its successful completion.

In his words, “Sequel to the interim report submitted previously, I am pleased to report that the prosthesis provision exercise has now been successfully concluded. All identified beneficiaries under the approved programme have been assessed, fitted with the appropriate prostheses, trained on their use, and discharged after satisfactory evaluation.”

According to him, “Where beneficiaries could not participate due to reasons such as inability to establish contact, refusal to attend after notification, or death, they were replaced from the supplementary list to ensure the successful completion of the exercise”.

The various categories of prostheses successfully provided include: Above-knee prosthesis: Total beneficiaries 8, all 8 beneficiaries satisfactorily discharged; Hip Disarticulation Prosthesis: Total beneficiary 1 (provided for a beneficiary whose assessment indicated a hip disarticulation rather than an above-knee amputation), 1 beneficiary satisfactorily discharged

Below knee prosthesis: Total beneficiaries 11 (All 11 beneficiaries satisfactorily discharged), Below elbow prosthesis: Total beneficiaries 12 (All 12 beneficiaries satisfactorily discharged); Above elbow prosthesis: Total beneficiaries 5 (All 5 beneficiaries satisfactorily discharged), Trans-humeral prosthesis: Total beneficiary 1 (1 beneficiary satisfactorily discharged).

Silicon partial hand prosthesis: Total beneficiaries 40 (All 40 beneficiaries satisfactorily discharged), Total beneficiaries scheduled for prosthesis provision 78, Total beneficiaries duly discharged 78.

Also speaking at the event, the General Manager (Claims and Compensation), Nkiru Ede-Ogunnaike, noted that throughout the exercise, beneficiaries underwent assessment, measurement, prosthetic fabrication, fitting, gait and functional training, evaluation, and final discharge.

“The prostheses were successfully fitted, and beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the services rendered. Discharge letters stating completion and warranty with the beneficiaries’ satisfaction forms have been duly completed and filed in their respective dossiers.

“In conclusion, the prosthesis provision programme achieved its intended objectives and has been completed successfully. The exercise has significantly improved the mobility, functionality, and quality of life of the beneficiaries while fulfilling the Fund’s mandate of providing appropriate rehabilitation support to eligible employees who sustained work-related disabilities”.

Speaking on behalf of all the beneficiaries, Solomon Sunday, a staff of Zodoson Industries in Abia State, praised NSITF for giving them their lives back.

He stated that most of them were depressed and frustrated with life after their accident before NSITF came into the scene to redeem their lives with prostheses which have given them the opportunity to live normal once again.

In his words:” we are deeply grateful to the fund and appreciate NSITF for all they have done for us and have been doing, you can see how excited and happy l am as a young man who can look forward to a bright future and the fund has given me opportunity to acquire new skill to earn a living. Honestly, we are deeply grateful and thank God for using NSITF to change our stories.”