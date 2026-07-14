My tenure as CIIN President was very successful —Yetunde Ilori

“I feel fulfilled as the 52nd President of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), I feel so honoured; so happy with myself after serving this great institute as its president. I am not a success until the industry becomes successful and l must say that the industry as a whole was very successful during my tenure, the industry is moving forward. I am sure that my successor will be very successful too. At the Institute, you know your successor once you become the president because no president will emerge without serving for at least nine to 10 years as a council member”.

Those were the vote of confidence which Mrs. Yetunde Ilori passed on her regime as president of CIIN during her valedictory press conference with financial journalists in Lagos Tuesday, July 14, 2026 as part of activities scheduled to draw down the curtain on her activities as the institute’s president. The investiture of Mr. Akinjide Orimolade as the 53rd President of CIIN will hold in Lagos on July 17, 2026.

Recalling the highlights of her two year service as CIIN president Mrs Ilori noted that most of the agenda marked out for her tenure were successfully executed adding that the collaborative efforts of all the various arms of the nation’s industry made the observed achievements possible.

According to her almost all the contents of the theme of her administration which was EPIC were conscientiously attended to. The acronym EPIC stands for Education, Professionalism, Individual/Institutional recognition and Capacity building.

Under the education pack, Mrs Ilori recalled efforts at pushing forward and thus closing the education cap between the insurance providers and the ultimate consumers saying that the whole idea was to contribute towards deeper market penetration and inclusivity.

“We tried to create and indulge in activities geared towards insurance education within and outside the insurance industry as to position the industry as the protector of the nation’s economy. The Insurance Week project was one major activity; we held road shows, we reached out to schools, markets and associations”, she noted.

She said that over 2,000 copies of books designed for the elementary level of insurance education were distributed free to primary school pupils and adults who lacked basic knowledge of insurance education. Additional 3,000 copies of the book she said have been printed for onward distribution to the target audience.

According to her, much was also achieved in the area of professionalism and capacity building against the backdrop of the emerging challenges from the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 which expanded the capital base of insurance companies as well as those of compulsory insurances.

Making reference to the impacts of the CIIN when it comes to capacity building Mrs Ilori declared that the College of Insurance and Financial Management which is the brain child of the institute have continued to evolve as a dependable peg in human resource upgrade for the industry. She acknowledged the contributions of insurance companies and notable individuals in assisting the college achieve its objectives under her command. She said that the programme initiated for ensuring the training of one million Nigerian youths on insurance is still ongoing.

“We are now looking at the possibility of students writing insurance foundation examinations online; that is, to make it computer-base since it is mostly objectives”, she further revealed.

She expressed optimism that her successor in office will accomplish much more since he was part of her two-year service period as president during which he collaborated with her.