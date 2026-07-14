MainPower cautions Enugu residents on safety as rains intensify

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has advised residents and electricity consumers within its franchise area to observe basic electrical safety measures during the rainy season to reduce the risk of electrocution, accidents and damage to property.

The company’s Head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh, gave the advice on Monday in Enugu while speaking with journalists against the backdrop of the recent heavy rainfall, windstorms and flooding recorded in parts of the state.

Ezeh urged residents to remain indoors or move to safe shelters whenever it rains, warning against taking cover under trees or staying close to electricity poles, power lines and other electrical installations.

According to him, “Heavy rains and strong winds can cause trees and electricity poles to collapse, resulting in snapped conductors and exposed electrical installations that could lead to electrocution or other life-threatening incidents.”

He also cautioned customers against handling electrical appliances, switches, sockets or other electrical fittings with wet hands, stressing that all electrical installations in homes and business premises should be properly insulated and regularly maintained to guard against electrical faults.

The MEDL spokesman further appealed to parents and guardians to ensure children stay away from electrical installations and other potential hazards during the rainy season.

He equally advised customers to unplug sensitive electrical appliances during severe thunderstorms to protect them from lightning-induced power surges that could damage electrical equipment.

Ezeh urged members of the public to promptly report emergencies such as fallen electricity poles, snapped power lines, damaged transformers and other unsafe electrical installations through the company’s emergency line on 08150824301 or by contacting its Quick Response Team (QRT) via the Customer Call Centre on 02084700100 or 07074609958.

He reassured customers that MainPower remained committed to ensuring the safe and reliable distribution of electricity despite the challenges associated with the rainy season.

“We remain committed to the safety and wellbeing of our customers and will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the safe and reliable distribution of electricity throughout the rainy season,” Ezeh said.

He also called on customers to support the company’s safety campaign by complying with all electrical safety guidelines and reporting hazardous situations.

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