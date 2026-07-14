Lagos fixes new date for 2026 JSS placement test

Blessing Taiwo

The Lagos State government has announced a new date for the 2026 placement test into public junior secondary schools across the state.

The annual entrance examination scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25th July, 2026 has been moved to Tuesday, 28th July, 2026.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, through the Lagos State Examinations Board (LSEB) on the official X handle of the state government on Tuesday.

The Registrar of LSEB, Mr. Adebayo Orunsolu, explained that the adjustment became necessary following the realisation that the earlier scheduled date coincides with the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, which is observed on the last Saturday of every month across Lagos State.

Orunsolu noted that the restriction of movement during the sanitation exercise would significantly affect the smooth movement of candidates, parents, guardians, and examination personnel to designated examination centres across the State.

“The Board, in the interest of all stakeholders and to ensure the seamless conduct of the examination, has therefore approved Tuesday, 28th July, 2026, as the new date for the Placement Test,” he said.

The Registrar appealed to parents, guardians, school administrators, and candidates to take note of the revised date and make the necessary adjustments accordingly.

Orunsolu assured stakeholders that every necessary arrangement has been put in place to ensure the successful, transparent, and hitch-free conduct of the Placement Test.

He appreciated them for their understanding, cooperation, and continued support.

The registrar affirmed LSEB’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, efficiency, and excellence in the administration of public examinations in the State.

For a better society

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