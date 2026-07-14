Justcore Realty Construction , Interiors strengthens position in Nigeria’s Luxury Construction, interior design market

Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering premium construction, real estate and interior design solutions, positioning itself as a trusted Design-Build company providing integrated services for residential, commercial and corporate projects across Nigeria.

As the demand for high-quality, bespoke living and working spaces continues to grow, the company says it is focused on providing clients with seamless project delivery that combines innovative architecture, quality construction, sophisticated interior design and exceptional customer service.

Unlike the conventional model where clients engage multiple contractors and consultants, Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors adopts a comprehensive Design-Build approach, managing every phase of a project from concept development and architectural planning to construction, interior finishing and final styling. This integrated model promotes efficiency, cost control, improved communication and consistent quality throughout the project lifecycle.

The company has built a growing portfolio spanning luxury apartments, private residences, corporate offices and commercial developments, with each project tailored to meet the specific needs and aspirations of its clients.

Speaking on the company’s vision, the Chief Executive Officer of Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors, Obiajunwa Justine Chinonso, popularly known as Sir Justine, said the organisation remains committed to raising industry standards through innovation, quality craftsmanship and client-centred service.

“At Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors, we believe every space should reflect excellence, functionality and timeless elegance. Our mission is to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations through creativity, professionalism and uncompromising quality. We are committed to building spaces that inspire confidence, comfort and lasting value.”

He added that the company continues to invest in modern construction techniques, innovative design solutions and highly skilled professionals to ensure every project meets global standards while reflecting the unique lifestyle and aspirations of each client.

“Our objective goes beyond constructing buildings. We are creating environments where people can live, work and thrive. Every project represents a commitment to excellence, durability and attention to detail,” he said.

Industry trends continue to indicate increasing demand for integrated Design-Build firms capable of providing complete property solutions under one roof. By combining expertise in construction, real estate development and interior design, Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors offers clients a streamlined experience that eliminates the complexities associated with managing multiple service providers.

The company attributes its growth to a strong emphasis on quality assurance, the use of premium materials, efficient project management and a customer-first philosophy that prioritises transparency, professionalism and timely project delivery.

Beyond aesthetics, Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors says its projects are designed to deliver long-term value through durable construction, practical functionality and contemporary designs that remain relevant over time.

With expansion plans and an increasing portfolio of completed projects, the company says it remains focused on redefining luxury living and commercial spaces while contributing to the growth and transformation of Nigeria’s real estate and construction industry.

About Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors

Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors is a Nigerian Design-Build company specialising in luxury real estate development, construction, renovations and interior design. The company provides end-to-end services covering architectural planning, project management, construction, interior finishing and space transformation for residential, commercial and corporate clients. Through innovation, quality craftsmanship and client-focused service delivery, Justcore Realty Construction and Interiors is committed to creating exceptional spaces that combine functionality, elegance and lasting value.