ICPC, Power ministry deepen partnership to boost transparency, service delivery

Kasie Abone, Awka

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Federal Ministry of Power have agreed to strengthen collaboration aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and improved service delivery in Nigeria’s power sector.

The commitment was made on Monday in Abuja when the Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, led a delegation of senior ministry officials on a courtesy and familiarisation visit to the ICPC headquarters.

Speaking during the visit, ICPC Secretary, Mr. Clifford Okwudili Oparaodu, said the Commission was committed to supporting the Ministry through its enforcement, prevention and public enlightenment mandates to tackle corruption and safeguard public resources in the power sector.

Oparaodu congratulated the minister on his appointment and commended the Ministry for recognising the Commission as a strategic partner in efforts to reposition Nigeria’s electricity sector.

He noted that improved electricity supply remains critical to Nigeria’s economic growth, stressing that a more efficient power sector would stimulate industrial development, create jobs and enhance the nation’s overall productivity.

According to him, the ICPC is prepared to work closely with the Ministry to ensure accountability in the execution of projects and prevent the diversion or misuse of public funds by contractors and other stakeholders entrusted with government resources.

Earlier, the Minister of Power described the ICPC as one of the key government institutions with which the Ministry must build a strong and enduring partnership to improve governance and accountability within the sector.

Tegbe said the Ministry was seeking the Commission’s guidance and institutional support in addressing corruption-related challenges affecting the industry, particularly as it intensifies efforts to improve electricity generation and service delivery nationwide.

He disclosed that about 30 per cent of the challenges confronting the power sector are linked to vandalism, adding that the Ministry has several cases requiring the Commission’s expertise in anti-corruption enforcement and due process.

The minister also revealed that electricity generation in the country has improved, with power output now exceeding 5,000 megawatts, expressing confidence that sustained collaboration with anti-corruption agencies would help consolidate recent gains in the sector.

“We need people like you with the requisite experience to support us, and we look forward to forging a sustainable and long-term relationship with the Commission,” Tegbe said.

Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration to entrench transparency, protect public resources and enhance service delivery in Nigeria’s power sector.

For a better society

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