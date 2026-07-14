Engineering must remain the driving force for Nigeria’s devt –Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has said that Nigeria’s quest for sustainable development, economic transformation, industrial growth and global competitiveness can only be achieved by placing engineering, innovation and technology at the centre of national planning and execution.

Professor Yilwatda stated this on Tuesday after participating in the opening ceremony of the 34th Engineering Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) held in Abuja, where he joined eminent engineering professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, academics and other critical stakeholders to deliberate on the future of engineering practice in Nigeria.

As a proud member of the engineering profession, the APC National Chairman described the gathering as both inspiring and timely, noting that it provided an important opportunity to engage with colleagues who remain committed to advancing engineering excellence, strengthening professional standards and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s national development.

According to him, the Assembly once again demonstrated that engineering is not merely a profession but a strategic instrument for nation-building, economic prosperity and social progress.

Professor Yilwatda said the theme of this year’s Assembly, “Shaping Solutions. Building a Greater Future,” perfectly reflects the enormous responsibility placed on engineers at a period when Nigeria and indeed the global community are confronted with increasingly complex developmental challenges requiring practical, innovative and technology-driven solutions.

He explained that shaping solutions demands more than technical competence; it requires visionary leadership, creative thinking, continuous research, ethical professional conduct and an unwavering commitment to solving real societal problems.

According to him, engineers are expected to design systems that improve lives, create resilient infrastructure, develop sustainable energy solutions, modernise agriculture, strengthen healthcare delivery, expand digital connectivity and support industrial growth.

The APC National Chairman noted that building a greater future cannot be separated from deliberate investments in engineering education, research, innovation and local capacity development.

He stressed that every modern economy that has successfully transformed itself has done so by empowering its engineers, scientists and innovators to develop indigenous solutions capable of addressing national priorities.

He further observed that Nigeria possesses abundant human capital, natural resources and youthful talent capable of driving technological advancement if properly supported through sound government policies, strategic partnerships and sustained investment in science, engineering and innovation.

He maintained that engineering remains indispensable to the successful implementation of major national infrastructure projects, including roads, rail transportation, bridges, housing, water resources, power generation and transmission, telecommunications, manufacturing, mining and the rapidly expanding digital economy.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration recognises infrastructure and technological advancement as critical pillars of economic development, making the role of engineering professionals even more significant in translating government policies into measurable improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Professor Yilwatda also emphasised that the future of engineering lies in embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, smart infrastructure, renewable energy, green construction technologies, data science and advanced manufacturing.

He urged Nigerian engineers to position themselves at the forefront of these global technological shifts while remaining committed to ethical practice, professionalism and continuous learning.

He called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, regulatory agencies, academia, professional bodies and the private sector, noting that sustainable national development can only be achieved through coordinated efforts that leverage the collective expertise of all stakeholders.

The APC National Chairman commended the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) for its unwavering commitment to strengthening engineering regulation, promoting professional excellence, protecting public safety and ensuring that engineering practice in Nigeria continues to meet global standards.

He described the annual Engineering Assembly as an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing, policy dialogue, innovation, mentorship and professional development, adding that the resolutions emerging from this year’s deliberations would significantly contribute to shaping policies that will accelerate Nigeria’s industrialisation and infrastructure development.

He encouraged young engineers to remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence, innovation and integrity, assuring them that the future belongs to professionals who combine technical competence with visionary leadership and a commitment to public service.

He reaffirmed his confidence in the capacity of Nigerian engineers to provide transformative solutions capable of addressing the country’s infrastructure deficit, improving productivity, creating employment opportunities and driving inclusive economic growth.

The APC National Chairman concluded by expressing optimism that the conversations, ideas and partnerships fostered during the 34th COREN Engineering Assembly would strengthen the engineering profession and further position Nigeria on the path of sustainable development, technological advancement and shared national prosperity.

“By harnessing our collective knowledge, embracing innovation, upholding professionalism and working together across sectors, we can truly shape lasting solutions and build the greater future that every Nigerian deserves,” Professor Yilwatda stated according to a statement issued by Abimbola Tooki

Special Adviser to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).