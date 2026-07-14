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Demolition of illegal structures along Badagry Expressway’ll restore environmental sanity – Lagos govt

by Peter Anayo080

Blessing Taiwo

The Lagos State Government has said the ongoing demolition of illegal structures and shanties along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway will restore environmental order and prevent the misuse of public spaces.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Monday, the operation would be followed by continuous surveillance to ensure that the cleared areas are not reoccupied.

Wahab noted that the enforcement exercise, which had been ongoing for about three weeks will be sustained for sanity in the area.

His words: “Over the past three weeks, our enforcement team has intensified the clearance of shanties, illegal structures, and other environmental nuisances along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway.

“This exercise will be followed by sustained surveillance and continuous monitoring to ensure that environmental order is restored and maintained along the corridor.”

Wahab enjoined residents and traders to support the government’s efforts by refraining from converting public spaces into markets or using them for unauthorised purposes.

He warned that the state government would continue to enforce existing environmental laws against offenders.

“We urge members of the public to respect and preserve our environment by refraining from converting public spaces into illegal markets or for any unauthorised private use.

“Anyone found encroaching on public spaces or using them for unlawful purposes will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the extant laws of Lagos State,” the commissioner stated.

The state government is bent on sustaining enforcement, ensuring public compliance with environmental regulations and responsible waste management as part of measures to achieve a cleaner and safer Lagos.

 

For a better society

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