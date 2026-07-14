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Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule celebrates 80th birthday, former CEO/Chairman of Associated Airlines, held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0113

The Celebrant, Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule (middle), his wife, children and friends cutting the birthday cake.On his 80th birthday, held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 11/7/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

L-r… The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi 11 with Akarigbo Remo in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, during the 80th birthday of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule.

L-r… Daughter of the celebrant, Yetunde Demuren, with Her Royal Majesty, Khadijat Abdulkadir.

L-r …A distinguished Nigerian scholar, journalist, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi: Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obaniko: Akarigbo Remo in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

L-r…The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi 11, Akarigbo Remo in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and Aare of Egba land.Aare Lai Labode.

L-r… Otunba (Capt) Lai Oriowo: Alhaji Tafa Zibiri-Aliu and Prince Ari Otoibhi.

L-r… Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi 11: CEO of O’Naphtali Company Limited; Bashorun Eniola Fayose: Aare of Egba Land.Aare Lai Labode.

L-r… Renowned businessman and real estate magnate, Sir Olu Okeowo, his wife, Lady Adejoke Okeowo and Prince Akin Taiwo.

L-r…Mr Toye Shofoluke; Mr Ojo-Isaac Olusola, founder of Efficiency Award for Excellence EAE and Mr Adeyemi Adebowale.

L-r… Amina Sanni: Susan Itemuagbor; Mrs Doyin Arueyingbo, during Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule’s 80th birthday; former CEO/Chairman of Associated Airlines in Lagos. Reception held at Harbour Point …Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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