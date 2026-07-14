APC youth wing launches N17.5m grant, pledges support for Tinubu’s renewable energy agenda

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pledged its commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s renewable energy agenda to drive the country’s socio-economic transformation.

The pledge was made by the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, on Monday during the opening ceremony of the Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi Energy Leadership Fellowship (MAELF) in Abuja.

The seven-day residential fellowship is designed to develop young professionals in Nigeria’s energy sector and focuses on renewable energy, energy transition policies, climate action, leadership and governance.

Mr. Israel said poor energy generation and distribution remain the biggest challenges affecting virtually every sector of the economy.

He noted that the youth wing is determined to support the Tinubu administration in tackling the problem.

“Energy has been a major problem in Nigeria, and the President has said that if he doesn’t fix the energy issue, we should hold him responsible,” Israel stated, adding, “As a party, we must support the President in achieving his energy vision.”

He explained that the fellowship was created to connect young players in the energy ecosystem with policymakers and decision-makers.

Participants will engage with the Energy Commission of Nigeria, the Renewable Energy Agency and other government energy bodies to build partnerships for solutions.

“The focus is on renewable energy, biogas and all of that. We want ‘UP NEPA’ to be a thing of the past,” he said

“Small businesses need energy, industrialization needs energy, that is why we must bring in new players.”

The APC Youth Leader also announced a N17.5 million grant supported by Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the fellows.

He said the grant and other opportunities would help young Nigerians advance their energy enterprise ideas.

Israel added that the President’s broader infrastructure push, including the Lagos Coastal Road, Badagry Expressway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway, must be powered by reliable electricity.

“When you build roads, you build industries. You need power at the heart of all of these things,” he said.

One of the fellows, Nafisat Ovurebu, co-founder of Fosun Solar Energy Nigeria Limited, said Nigeria’s challenge is not a lack of resources but reliability.

“We have abundant energy resources, but that does not automatically translate to reliability,” she noted.

Ovurebu said programmes like MAELF can help proffer lasting solutions by focusing on how energy is generated, distributed, transmitted and financed. She expressed optimism that the fellowship would equip young professionals to contribute meaningfully to fixing the sector.

For a better society

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