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AMTY names Fidelity Bank chair, Amaka Onwughalu Woman of the Year

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AMTY names Fidelity Bank chair, Amaka Onwughalu Woman of the Year

by Peter Anayo0146
Seasoned banker and Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu, is set to be honoured as the Woman of the Year at the 5th Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s banking industry, corporate governance and leadership.
Announcing the honour, Chairman of the AMTY Planning Committee, Sr. Prof. Adaoma Igwedibia, said the award is in recognition of Onwughalu’s distinguished career spanning over three decades and her remarkable impact on Nigeria’s financial services sector.
According to Igwedibia, Onwughalu’s career reflects excellence, integrity, resilience and professional competence, describing her as one of the few Nigerian bankers who rose through virtually every stage of the banking profession before attaining the position of Chairman of a commercial bank.
She noted that Onwughalu made history as the first woman to chair the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc and has continued to provide strategic leadership that has strengthened the bank’s corporate governance and long-term growth.
Igwedibia also highlighted Onwughalu’s pioneering achievements in the banking industry, stating that she became the first female Bank Managing Director from Anambra State when she led Mainstreet Bank in 2014, further cementing her place among Nigeria’s leading financial executives.
Before assuming her current position, Onwughalu served in several top management roles across the banking industry, including Deputy Managing Director of Skye Bank Plc, where she oversaw corporate banking, treasury operations, structured finance and international funding.
She also served as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Bank Limited in 2005.
Currently, she also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Blueshield Financial Services Limited, where she continues to provide strategic leadership in the financial services sector.
Academically, Onwughalu holds a degree in Economics from the University of Buckingham, an MBA from the University of Port Harcourt and a Master’s degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University.
She has also attended executive programmes at Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, INSEAD and IMD.
She is a Fellow and member of several professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, the Institute of Directors, the Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria and the Institute of Credit Administration.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Igwedibia said the award also recognises Onwughalu’s commitment to mentoring young professionals, promoting ethical leadership and contributing to institutional development within Nigeria’s financial sector.
Mrs. Onwughalu is the daughter of foremost Igbo industrialist, the late Chief Sir Joe Nwankwu (Onwa Abagana) of Olympic Packers fame, and the late Lady Regina Nwankwu.
Igwedibia said the honour celebrates a woman whose career has been defined by excellence, discipline and lasting impact, adding that her achievements continue to inspire younger generations of professionals and leaders across Nigeria.

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