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Politics

Upload of candidates: APC mocks opposition over failure to meet INEC’s deadline

by Peter Anayo0120

 

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) has mocked opposition parties for failing to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s initial deadline for the submission of candidates for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said it successfully uploaded the particulars of all its candidates before the July 11 deadline despite fielding a large number of candidates.

According to the party, INEC later granted an extension to July 14, 2026, at the request of opposition parties that could not complete their internal processes on time.

The APC noted that while INEC acted within its statutory powers to grant the extension, the development highlighted the opposition’s “chronic inherent weakness” and raised questions about their capacity to govern.

“It is noteworthy that the extension was necessitated by the stark failure of opposition parties to manage their internal processes despite having fewer candidates to manage compared to the APC,” the statement said.

The ruling party described as ironic the fact that the same opposition parties that accused it of controlling INEC had to turn to the Commission for an extension. It said the APC, having met the deadline, kept its distance and did not benefit from the extension.

“This underscores the opposition’s hypocrisy and their true character as peddlers of fake news and merchants of blackmail,” Morka stated.

The APC said the successful upload of details of its Presidential, Vice Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives candidates on the INEC portal demonstrates its superior organisational capacity, discipline and commitment to due process.

The party urged its leaders, members and supporters to focus on strengthening structures at all levels, deepening grassroots mobilisation and sensitising Nigerians to the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we conclude this phase, we must prepare for a vigorous, issue-based campaign that will earn our great Party a renewed mandate in the 2027 general elections,” the statement added.

The APC concluded that political parties unable to efficiently conclude their nomination processes cannot be trusted by Nigerians to possess the competence and readiness to govern at national or subnational levels.

 

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