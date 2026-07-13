Umahi begs Igbos to support Tinubu’s re-election, hails president’s South-East development projects

“I do not want these projects to stop. I want them to be completed. Therefore, I urge all Nigerians to support the president,” he added.

Works Minister David Umahi made the above statement while urging Nigerians, especially South-East residents, to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid for his infrastructure projects across the region.

Mr Umahi spoke on Sunday in Abakaliki while inspecting a section of the Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Superhighway.

He praised the project’s pace and construction quality, expressing confidence that the completed highway would transform transportation and strengthen connectivity across several geopolitical zones.

According to the minister, the highway will reduce travel time between the South-South, South-East and the Federal Capital Territory when completed.

Mr Umahi said motorists would travel from the South-South and South-East to Abuja in approximately six hours, boosting commerce, investment and regional integration.

He described Mr Tinubu as a leader committed to equitable national development and urged Nigerians to support the administration’s ongoing infrastructure renewal programme.

“I want all of us to win together with President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election,” Mr Umahi said.

He expressed satisfaction with the contractors’ performance, saying the quality and speed of construction reflected the administration’s determination to modernise Nigeria’s road network.

“I do not want these projects to stop. I want them to be completed. Therefore, I urge all Nigerians to support the president,” he added.

Acting federal controller of works in Ebonyi, Maxwell Oko, explained that the inspected section would connect Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and the FCT.

Mr Oko said the inspection took place at Kilometre 118 of section one of the superhighway project currently under construction.

He explained that Section 2 begins immediately after the inspected location and extends for about 260 kilometres.

“This is not the end of the project. Section two begins immediately after this point and stretches for about 260 kilometres,” Mr Oko stated.

He commended the Tinubu administration for expanding Nigeria’s road infrastructure, describing the investment as essential for economic growth, improved mobility and national development.

“I commend the federal government under the administration of President Bola Tinubu for expanding Nigeria’s road infrastructure for the benefit of the nation,” Mr. Oko concluded.

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