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Politics

Tinubu/Shettima’s ticket ‘ll consolidate FG’s gains on security, economic reform – Kalu

by Peter Anayo0125

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has commended President Bola Tinubu for his wisdom and decisive leadership in the renomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 elections.

Kalu, in a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, described the decision as a bold step toward continuity, stability, and national unity.

He said the decision reaffirms confidence in a tested leadership team that remains committed to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda to Nigerians.

The Deputy Speaker who also congratulated Vice President Shettima on the well-deserved renomination expressed optimism that the partnership will further consolidate the gains so far recorded in security, economy amongst other critical sectors.

He said: “Your loyalty, experience, and commitment to nation-building are deeply appreciated. I have no doubt that this partnership will further consolidate our gains in security, economic reform, and prosperity for all Nigerians”.

Kalu prayed for God’s wisdom, strength, and success for both President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima as they continue to serve the nation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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