Service of Songs for Barrister late Njideka iLodibe, died at 60 years in Lagos

L-r… Nigeria’s all-time showbiz star, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy: (the Son of the late Njideka iLodibe) Mr OliseEmeka Okeke; Sister to the deceased.Ada iLodibe: Managing Director/Editor -Chief Champion Newspapers.Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, during the Service of Songs for the late Barrister. Theodora Njideka iLodibe (who died at 60years) held at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos on 10/7/2026… Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L – r… Managing Director/ Editor – Chief Champion Newspapers.Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa: Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc.Mrs Amaka Onwughalu: her husband Chief Vin Onwughalu: Chairman, Board of Directors, Keystone Bank Limited.Lady Ada Chukwudozie, during the Service of Songs for the late Barrister.Theodora Njideka iLodibe (who died at 60years).

L-r… Guest Mr Bayo Abdul: Sister of the deceased ( late Njideka iLodibe) Ada iLodibe: Managing Director/ Editor in-Chief. Champion Newspapers Dr ( Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa her husband Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

Cross Section of the Catholic priests and altar servers.

Chairman Globe Motors.Mrs Nkiru Anumudu( right )with others guest.

Cross Section of the guest.

L-r… Nigeria’s all-time showbiz star, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy: Chairman, Board of Directors of Keystone Bank Limited. Lady Ada Chukwudozie: Managing Director/Editor -Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Former member of Staff, Chief Rotimi Williams Chambers.

Cross section of Guest, during the Service of Songs for Barrister Late Njideka iLodibe ( died at 60 years), daughter of late Chief (DR) Augustine iLodibe. foremost Transport Mogul in Nigeria ..Ekene diri Chukwu) held at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki in Lagos on 10/7/2026…Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2