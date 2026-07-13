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Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Renaissance, Indorama seal gas supply deal to boost food security

by Peter Anayo0175

 

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and Indorama Fertiliser have signed a 16-year deal of gas supply to boost fertiliser production and strengthen Nigeria’s food security.

The Managing Director of Renaissance, Mr Tony Attah, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Port Harcourt.

Attah said the natural gas would be supplied from the company’s Assa North-Ohaji South Gas Processing Plant to Indorama, a subsidiary of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, based in Rivers.

According to him, the agreement provides for the supply of up to 60 million standard cubic feet of natural gas daily to Indorama.

“The supply agreement will run on a firm basis for a period of 16 years,” he said.

The managing director described the agreement as a major milestone in advancing Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation agenda, industrial growth and agricultural development.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to unlocking the value of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources through partnerships that create real and lasting impact.

“Supplying gas to a major fertiliser producer supports a value chain that is critical to food security, agricultural productivity and economic development,” he said.

Attah noted that the deal would provide Indorama with a secure and reliable source of natural gas to sustain uninterrupted production.

He added that the arrangement would help the company meet growing domestic and regional demand for fertiliser products.

According to him, the initiative demonstrates the strategic role of natural gas in driving industrialisation, supporting manufacturing and enhancing energy security.

On his part, the Managing Director of Indorama Fertiliser Company, Mr Manish Mundra, described the agreement as an important milestone for the country.

Mundra said the deal would support the company’s ambition of contributing to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda.

“Reliable access to natural gas is fundamental to fertiliser production, and this long-term arrangement provides a strong foundation for sustainable operations and future growth,” he said.

He commended Renaissance for the partnership and pledged to maximise the opportunities presented by the collaboration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement aligns with the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative.

 

 

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