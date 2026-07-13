Police arrest market chairman, 2 others as traders, Modebe family crisis deepens

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Tension is mounting in Onitsha, Anambra State, following the arrest of chairman of Ozomagana Building Materials Association, Chief Obiorah Okoro and two other traders, Nonso Paul and Emma Carpet, by a police team from Legal department of Force headquarters Abuja, led by one Kabiru.

It was gathered that the arrest followed the crisis which has lingered for about a year now, between Modebe Enterprises Ltd (Modebe family) and Ozomagana Building Materials Traders Association, with its repeated arrest of the market chairman by Abuja police, which prompted him to sue the Modebe family at an Nnewi High court sitting in Nnewi and presided over by Hon. Justice V.N. Agbata.

In the suit No HN/MISC 50/2026 and motion No HN/483m/2026, read thus: Mr. Obiorah Okoro, Incorporated Trustees of Ozomagana Building Materials Traders Association (plaintiffs) and Kpajie Dr. Mike Arinze Modebe, Chidimma Dumebi Berverly Ibegbu (nee Modebe), Mr. Ikechukwu Midebe, Modebe Enterprises Ltd, and ACP Moses Julugbo, (Head, IGP Special Investigation Unit, Force Headquarters Abuja), respondents.

Others were SP Shoulamite Ilodigwe (IPO, Special Investigation Unit Force Headquarters Abuja) and former Inspector General of Police, kayode Egbetokun.

Obiorah had in his affidavit said that Chidimma Dumebi Berverly Ibegbu, Kpajie Dr Mike Arinze Modebe, Mr. Ikechukwu Modebe and Modebe Enterprises Ltd boast of their police connections which they vowed to use to continue to intimidate Obiorah over leased properties.

According to the affidavit, there is 50 years lease agreement for 10 plazas at N7million each, between Modebe family (owners) and the association but later Obiorah was told to relinquish some of the properties that the price for the properties was low and he refused since the agreement has been made and since then they continued to arrest him from Abuja.

Condemning the police arrest of the traders when the case is still pending in a court of competent jurisdiction, a market chieftain, Kenneth Okafor, urged the IGP, Tunji Disu, to come to the rescue of the traders who are being used by the police against Obiorah and others.

“Just about a month ego Obiorah and two others were arrested by the Legal department of Force Headquarters Abuja and they bailed themselves. Today the same legal department has come again and arrested Obiorah and two others.

“This illegal activity of the police legal department was what caused ban of IGP’s SIU Abuja when IGP, Tunji Disu took over,” he revealed.

“I urge Tunji Disu to monitor the activities of these officers from legal department of Force Headquarters who now see Onitsha as fertile ground to enrich themselves.

“There is no way a case will be pending in a court of competent jurisdiction and police officers pretend as if nothing is happening by coming to arrest a faction without a court order,” he stated.

Also reacting, another trader who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the police first arrested the two traders in the morning on Saturday and in the evening when Obiorah went to present food to them at Onitsha Police Area Command where they were detained befor they were whisked to Abuja yesterday, Sunday, Obiorah was arrested.

“There was a phone call to Kabiru, leader of the team from Abuja, to also arrest Obiorah, and he was arrested to join the two earlier arrested. The phone showed that the caller’s name is Anna,” he revealed.

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