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Politics

Oyo pupils, teachers’ rescue boosts confidence in Tinubu’s safer Nigeria agenda -Oyintiloye

by Peter Anayo0144

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has affirmed that the successful rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State has boosted public confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s drive to build a robust security system.

Oyintoye in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, described the operation as proof of Nigeria’s capacity to defeat terrorism and other violent crimes, while praising the courage and resilience of the pupils and their teachers during the ordeal.

The former lawmaker lauded President Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for securing the safe release of the victims.

Oyintiloye, however, urged governments at all levels to strengthen the nation’s security architecture through improved intelligence gathering, enhanced inter-agency collaboration and proactive responses to emerging threats.

He also appealed to the Oyo State and Federal Governments to provide psychological support, rehabilitation and other relief for the rescued victims.

“I congratulate the President, the Oyo State governor, the victims and the people of the state on this development.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with families of those who lost their loved ones. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

Oyintiloye further urged the military and other security agencies to build on the success of the operation by intensifying efforts to secure the release of victims still in captivity in Borno and other parts of the country.

The APC chieftain, however, commiserated with the military over the casualties suffered during the rescue operation, noting that their sacrifices for a safer Nigeria would be forever remembered.

He called for intensified action against those supplying weapons, vehicles and illicit drugs to criminal elements, stressing the need for international cooperation to disrupt financial networks sustaining insurgency.

“To effectively combat insecurity, it is important to target individuals and entities financing criminal activities. Disrupting these supply chains will weaken insurgent operations,” he said.

Oyintiloye also urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible intelligence.

“Security is a collective responsibility. If you see something, say something. With this successful rescue, there is renewed hope for Nigeria in the fight against insecurity,” he added.

 

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