Nigeria tops OPEC target again as oil output hits 6-year peak

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Nigeria beat its OPEC target for June 2026, pumping more crude than it has in over six years and logging its fourth straight month of gains.

Total liquids output averaged 1,735,398 barrels per day for June. That figure combines crude and condensate. On crude alone, Nigeria delivered 1.56 million bpd, while condensate added another 0.18 million bpd.

Because OPEC set Nigeria’s crude benchmark at 1.5 million bpd, June’s performance put the country at 104% of its quota.

Stripping out condensate, the 1.56 million bpd crude average marks the strongest month for Africa’s top oil producer since April 2020. That makes it a 74-month high.

A press statement issued by Eniola Akinkuotu, Head, Media and Corporate Communications, said the month also showed Nigeria’s upside. Peak combined output hit 1.89 million bpd, hinting that the 2 million bpd mark could be within reach soon. The low point for June was 1.57 million bpd.

The statement reads in parts, “The upward trend has held since February. Average daily output climbed from 1.483 million bpd in February to 1.546 million bpd in March, 1.663 million bpd in April, 1.700 million bpd in May, and 1.735 million bpd in June. That is a 2.2% month-on-month increase.

What drove it: steady operations at most fields, no major pipeline breaks, better uptime, and smoother crude evacuation. A few facilities did shut briefly, but the effect on national volumes was small. Planned turnaround maintenance was also carried out on schedule and wrapped up without major interruptions.

Industry players credited the result to a continued push for efficiency, asset integrity, and reliability across Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Here is how the main export terminals and streams performed in June, with May for comparison:

Bonny Terminal: 318.28 kbpd, up from 293.88 kbpd in May 2026, Forcados Terminal: 306.36 kbpd, up from 289.90 kbpd in May 2026, Qua Iboe Terminal: 164.73 kbpd, down from 173.36 kbpd in May 2026,

Escravos Terminal: 138.03 kbpd, up from 135.47 kbpd in May 2026, and Bonga: 103.66 kbpd, up from 102.54 kbpd in May 2026.

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