NAPTAN hails suspension of proposed increase in SSCE registration fee

The National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has described as commendable, Federal Government’s immediate suspension of proposed increase in Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) registration fee.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NAPTAN, Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) conduct SSCE.

The Federal Government had proposed to increase the registration fee to N50 000 from N27,000 (WAEC-organised) and N30,000 (NECO).

The government has, however, suspended the proposal.

Ogunbanjo said that the suspension demonstrated that the Federal Government listened to concerns of parents and other education stakeholders regarding the proposed increase.

The chairman added that the immediate suspension demonstrated that authorities could respond positively to genuine concerns of the citizens.

He urged the government to totally discard the proposal.

“We appreciate the government’s responsiveness, but our collective demand remains clear: the proposed examination fee increment should be cancelled completely and not postponed for implementation in the future.

“Our cry was never merely against timing; it was against the burden itself, whether introduced in 2027, 2030, or any other future period, we don’t want such an increment.

“We respectfully request the government to abandon the idea entirely and, instead, pursue policies that promote affordable, accessible and free quality education for every Nigerian child,” he said.

Ogunbanjo had earlier opposed the proposed increase in the fee.

He described the proposed increase as excessive and capable of denying many students access to education.

Ogunbanjo said although examination bodies might face rising operational costs, nearly doubling the fees could not be justified amid worsening economic hardship.

He said that parents were struggling with soaring fuel prices, inflation and increasing household expenses, leaving little disposable income to meet additional educational obligations for their children,” Ogunbanjo said.

He said that any increase in the fee could discourage state governments from sponsoring candidates because of the significantly higher financial commitment involved.

“Some states currently sponsor candidates. Any increase may force them to reduce or withdraw such support, creating additional burdens for parents who depend on government assistance,” he said.

He also said that unaffordable examination fee could frustrate efforts to promote universal secondary education and strengthen anti-education narratives by preventing qualified students from completing their schooling.

Also, Mrs Gloria Chukwuma-Okoh, Proprietress of Gap Fillers Academy, Agboju in Amuwo Odofin council area of Lagos, said that any increase in the fee could worsen school dropout syndrome and economic hardship.

She said that education underpinned national development and should remain affordable, accessible and adequately supported through government interventions.

She urged governments to strengthen public schools through improved infrastructure, employment of qualified teachers and free tuition.

“Governments should prioritise free quality education, modern infrastructure, competent teachers and sponsorship of WAEC and NECO examinations to guarantee equal opportunities for every Nigerian child,” she said.

A parent, Mr Adesegun Akinsanya, told NAN that increasing the fee would further burden families.

He said:“At this critical period, the government should prioritise easing parents’ burdens.

“Education remains a right that requires greater support and accessibility.”

He appealed authorities to consider implementing totally free education nationwide, saying that such an investment would empower citizens, reduce inequality and secure the nation’s future.

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