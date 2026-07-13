Laureates College Arts & Science Exhibition: A showcase of total education at its best

Chinwe Odita, Assistant Editor

Stepping into the Arts section of the Laureates College Arts and Science Exhibition, the first reaction is disbelief.

The paintings, sculptures, and crafts on display are so polished you would swear they were done by professional artists.

Then you learn they were created by secondary school students — some as young as 11.

It is no surprise that this annual exhibition which commenced over five years ago, has, in past years, drawn acclaimed artists like Bruce Onobrakpeya and Dr. Kolade Oshinowo.

This year was no different. The standard was high, the creativity bold, and the confidence of the young exhibitors striking.



Three students in particular commanded attention.

Maryam Mohammed, just 11 and in Basic 7, produced works with a maturity far beyond her years. Her compositions drew viewers back again and again.

Goodluck Chinedu, SS1, stunned with paintings that were both deep in meaning and technically strong.

Oreoluwa Adeoti, also SS1, presented colourful, sophisticated pieces that balanced vibrancy with control.

Their art teacher, Ms. Oluchi Benedict, said the students required “little or no supervision” to produce such work — a testament to both talent and training.

The art section went beyond the canvas. Visitors found intricately beaded bags, handmade bracelets, necklaces, hair ruffles and wigs, wooden trays and cutting boards, soap dishes, Adire fabrics, Chinese floor cushions, and clothes chests. Every piece reflected discipline, creativity, and attention to detail.

On the Science side, students turned inventors and presenters. They confidently explained their projects, demonstrated how they worked, and answered questions from parents, guardians, and guests.

What stood out was not just the inventions but the business acumen. Several non-art students doubled as marketers, engaging visitors and successfully selling items on the spot.

It was learning in real time: creativity, communication, and commerce.

Speaking after the first day of the exhibition, scheduled to run for four days, the Principal, Mr. Olugbemiga Ayuba, said the event is the product of Laureates College’s Saturday Skill Acquisition Programme.

“In line with our vision, we provide an educational approach that comprehensively incorporates the liberal arts, sciences and up-to-date practical applications,” he explained.

“We are preparing young people mentally, spiritually and physically for the challenges of life.”

Founded in 2003 by the late Engr. Folusheke Abidemi Somolu, an Electrical Engineer, and Dr. Mrs. Olatokunbo Somolu, Nigeria’s first female PhD holder in Civil Engineering, Laureates College was built on the belief that education must nurture problem-solvers for the modern world.

The primary arm later became Kiddies Kingdom Private School, covering crèche, nursery and primary.

To deliver on that vision, the college brings in professionals to teach practical skills every Saturday.

Courses include hairdressing, garment making, painting, sculpting, bead making, decoration, carpentry, cooking, confectionery, baking, and snack production.

“Children are encouraged to make some money from these skills during holidays or immediately after graduation,” Mr. Ayuba said. “And it doesn’t take away from our academics, which remain in full stream.”

That approach is paying off. The Lagos State Ministry of Education rated Laureates College the 2nd Best School in the Quality Assurance Senior Secondary Category in 2024.

The college also won 1st position in Computer Studies in 2008 and 1st position in Science and Tech at the Youth Empowerment and Restorative Initiative in 2011.

The Laureates College Arts & Science Exhibition is more than a school event. It is proof that when academics are fused with skills, creativity, and character, students don’t just graduate with certificates — they graduate ready for life.

For a better society

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