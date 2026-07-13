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Lagos ADC governorship candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, loses mother

by Peter Anayo0211

 

Chinwe Odita

 

The African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Lagos, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, is mourning the death of his mother, Mrs. Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour.

In a statement announcing the passing, the family said the deceased, née Waboso, died recently after a life devoted to family and service.

“With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour, (née Waboso),” the statement read.

The statement described her as “a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother.

The epitome of Love. She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace.”

The announcement was signed by Olawale Rhodes-Vivour on behalf of the family.

Funeral arrangements, the family said, will be announced in due course.

Rhodes-Vivour was the ADC candidate in the 2023 Lagos governorship election and remains a prominent opposition figure in the state.

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