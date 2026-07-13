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House of rep Ad-hon committee on Ministerial exploration , Security , Anti-Money laundering with Stakeholders at one day workshop ,held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0114

From right …Ad-hoc Committee Chairman Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheen, representative of the Speaker/ House Leader Hon Julius Ihonwbere, and member of the Committee, Hon Salman Idris, during the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Mineral Exploration, Security and Anti-Money Laundering with Stakeholders at the one-day workshop on extractive industries governance, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left…  The representative of the Speaker /House Leader Hon, Julius  Ihonwbere Ad-hoc Chairman Committee, Hon Sanni Egidi Abdulraheen and member of the Committee Hon, Hassan Jailo During the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ministerial Exploration, Security and Anti-Money Laundering with Stakeholders at the one-day workshop on extractive industries governance, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

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