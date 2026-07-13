Group lauds APC Dpty Chair for strengthening party in southern region

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

A pro-Yoruba women group, operating under the banner of Yoruba Women in Politics (YWIP), has applauded the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Benjamin Nwoye, for strengthening the party across the Southern part of Nigeria barely three months after he assumed office.

They said: “Dr. Benjamin Obi Nwoye is a very honest and open person. He has done considerably well.”

He was also praised for displaying high democratic ideals and delivering electoral victories for the ruling party in Southern Nigeria.

Chairperson of the women group, Mrs. Dorothy Akinyele in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital on Saturday applauded Nwoye “for his loyalty, strength of character, and consistency of purpose to the cause of democracy.”

They expressed delight and satisfaction “with the high degree of determination so far exhibited by Nwoye to applying the principle of fair play in treating all party members and asserting independence and neutrality in most cases.”

The highly revered South West women body also commended Nwoye “for deepening the party’s structures in the South-West, South-South and South-East, empowering women and youth and building a stronger APC and a more inclusive future for Nigeria.”

In particular, the women lauded Nwoye “for mobilizing support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, preserving the progressive ideals upon which the APC was built and curtailing the abuse of democratic norms in the ruling party.”

According to them, Dr. Benjamin Obi Nwoye is level headed, has milk of human kindness flowing in his veins and committed to the success of President Tinubu and the party in 2027 and beyond,” YWIP said.

It therefore, described Dr. Nwoye as “the influential exponent of national unity,” extolling him for ensuring a smooth internal democratic process in his home state, Enugu, the coal city state.

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