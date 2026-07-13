GEORGE ENYOAZU, A TRAILBLAZER, CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY A MILESTONE OF SERVICE AND IMPACT

We join Chief George Ezekwesiri Chigbonkpa Enyoazu’s family, friends, and associates across the globe in celebrating a man of excellence, a gentleman of grace, wisdom, selflessness, and dignity. With great joy, we celebrate the pride of our community, Chief George Chigbonkpa Ezekwesiri Enyoazu, the Ozuruigbo I of Uvuru Ancient Kingdom, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, as he marks his birthday today, 13th July 2026.

Chief George Chigbonkpa Ezekwesiri Enyoazu exemplifies humility in service and clarity of vision. This year’s birthday is not only a personal milestone but also a remarkable reflection of your unwavering devotion to the liberation, growth, and development of our community through your selfless service and philanthropy.

In a world often dazzled by superficial wealth, you have demonstrated that it is entirely possible to possess riches without arrogance, influence without aloofness, and power without pride.

Chief George Chigbonkpa Enyoazu has never allowed affluence to diminish his sense of empathy. Instead, he has transformed his privileged position into a platform, a launching pad through which others can rise and fulfil their potential.

We thank you for choosing a life of purpose over pomp, meaning over magnificence, and service over spectacle.

This remarkable milestone celebrates a life richly blessed and distinguished by wisdom, dignity, resilience, and outstanding service to humanity.

As we celebrate your birthday, we honour not only the years you have attained but also the profound impact you have made on our community. You are a man whose life epitomises humanity, loyalty, wisdom, and uncommon dedication to the service of others.

Chief George Chigbonkpa Ezekwesiri Enyoazu left the shores of Nigeria for Europe in the 1990s, where he obtained higher academic qualifications. Today, he is a highly successful technocrat and businessman based in Ireland.

His passion for community service remains unparalleled. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was conferred with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Ozuruigbo I of Uvuru Ancient Kingdom in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State in 2014.

Chief Enyoazu is happily married to Lolo Gold Chinyere Ezekwesiri Enyoazu, and together they are blessed with intelligent, accomplished, and admirable children.

Chief Enyoazu, you have shown us that true success is measured not only by secular achievements but also by character, faith, compassion, and love. Your life’s journey has consistently reflected vision, discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence—qualities that have defined your personality and continue to inspire countless people.

As you celebrate this special day, we pray that Almighty God will continually renew your strength like the eagle’s, grant you good health, lasting peace of mind, and abundant grace. May your years ahead be even more glorious, fruitful, and fulfilling than those behind you.

Congratulations, and happy birthday, Chief.