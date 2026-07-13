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Education

FG hits pause on 2027 WAEC , NECO fee hike plans

by Peter Anayo048

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government has put a hold on plans to increase registration charges for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement issued by Boriowo Folasade, Director, Press and Public Relations,the Federal Ministry of Education said the memo announcing the proposed adjustment, dated 18 June 2026, has been withdrawn. The goal is to carry out a wider review and consult more widely with stakeholders before any final call is made.

The Ministry said it has noted the public reaction and constructive comments it received, and thanked Nigerians for showing strong interest in issues around access to quality education.

Officials explained that the proposal came up because of current economic pressures and the growing cost of running credible national exams. Registration fees have stayed mostly the same for years, even as expenses have climbed in areas like logistics, security, printing of exam papers, technology systems, quality assurance, and other services needed to protect the credibility of public examinations nationwide.

Despite those pressures, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, has ordered that the proposal be suspended. This follows the Federal Government’s pledge to policymaking that is inclusive, transparent and backed by evidence.

The Ministry stressed that decisions affecting millions of students and their families must be weighed carefully, be socially sensitive, and reflect the broader national interest.

As part of the new review, the Ministry will hold wider talks with exam bodies, State Ministries of Education, school owners and administrators, parents’ associations, organised labour, education stakeholders, and other key partners.

The aim is to ensure any future decision is fair, sustainable, transparent, and responsive to present realities, while still protecting access to education.

The planned review of exam registration fees will not go ahead as earlier announced. It remains on hold until consultations are completed.

The Federal Ministry of Education also reaffirmed that student welfare, fair access to quality education, and responsible policy choices remain central to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s, GCFR, Renewed Hope Agenda for education.

The Ministry thanked the public for its understanding and patience, and promised to keep Nigerians updated throughout the consultation process.

 

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