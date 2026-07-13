Blogger to appear in court over fabricated story on Soludo, son

Pamela Eboh, Awka

An Imo State-based blogger, Ejike Ofoegbu, has been arrested by security agents for spreading a false narrative about the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and his son, Ozonna Soludo.

Ofoegbu had posted a disparaging story about the Governor and his son on his Igbo Times Magazine and INews page, quoting Soludo as saying that he had disowned his son.

The said publication, which has already gone viral, also said that the Soludo family have nothing to do with Ozonna.

News Express gathered that Ofoegbu who has admitted to posting the story to gain traffic and get the 5dollar payment, also confessed to posting other disparaging stories about Soludo’s son before now.

Though he has allegedly apologized, saying that it was money that pushed him to write false stories to drive traffic, there are indications that he will be taken to court on Monday.

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