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Anambra Police bust suspected child-trafficking syndicate, arrest 3

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Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Anambra Police bust suspected child-trafficking syndicate, arrest 3

by Peter Anayo0116

Kasie Abone and Nkechi David Iwuchukwu

The Anambra State Police Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on child trafficking with the arrest of three women allegedly linked to a child-trafficking syndicate operating within the state.

The suspects, identified as Florence Nnakuzie, 45; Hannah Ugah, 52; and Chinasa Daniel, 27, were apprehended on Saturday evening at a motor park in Onitsha by operatives attached to the Awada Divisional Police Headquarters following credible intelligence.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, preliminary investigations indicate that Chinasa Daniel allegedly brought two children, a two-week-old baby and a four-year-old child, on separate occasions between June and December 2025 and handed them over to Hannah Ugah.

Police further disclosed that the four-year-old child was allegedly transferred to Florence Nnakuzie and sold for ₦2 million, while the two-week-old baby was allegedly sold to another woman who is currently on the run.

Describing child trafficking as a grave violation of human rights and a crime against humanity, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for a comprehensive and discreet investigation.

The Police Commissioner also ordered detectives to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend every member of the suspected trafficking syndicate while commencing coordinated operations to locate, rescue and reunite the trafficked children with their biological families.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks involved in child trafficking and ensuring that all those connected with the illicit trade are brought to justice.

The Command commended members of the public whose timely and credible information led to the successful operation and appealed to residents to continue providing useful intelligence to support ongoing efforts to combat crime and safeguard vulnerable members of society.

The latest arrests underscore the Anambra State Police Command’s renewed determination to stamp out child trafficking and strengthen the protection of children across the state.

 

For a better society

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