All On launches 2026 Off-Grid Energy Challenge to accelerate clean energy innovation in Nigeria

All On, Nigeria’s leading off-grid energy access investor is pleased to announce the launch of the 2026 All On Off-Grid Energy Challenge, a nationwide competition designed to identify, support and scale innovative off-grid solutions that address Nigeria’s critical energy access gap. Application is open to all Nigerian innovative clean energy companies to compete for funding and support. Applications opened 02 July and close on 31 July 2026.

Building on the success and learnings from previous editions, the Challenge seeks to attract entrepreneurs, and innovators developing scalable and commercially viable solutions in renewable energy, productive use technologies, energy efficiency, cold chains solution and other off-grid energy applications capable of transforming livelihoods and stimulating business and economic growth. The Challenge continues its mission of catalyzing energy access for the millions of Nigerians living in unserved and underserved communities, where clean and reliable energy remains out of reach. Since 2018, the program has committed $3.6 million to 36 Nigerian-owned companies, implementing projects that have delivered clean energy access to more than 150,000 Nigerians.

The 2026 edition raises the stakes considerably. Successful proposals will receive between USD200,000 and USD1,000,000 in blended funding, structured as a combination of non-dilutive and commercial instruments. In addition to capital, successful applicants will receive technical assistance and investment-readiness support from the All On Hub team.

This year’s Challenge prioritizes projects that boost the productive use of energy (PUE), transforming access to electricity into economic opportunities through agriculture processing, cold storage, healthcare, and enterprise. It also seeks to support advancements in mini-grids, solar home systems, innovations that drive activities within the end-to-end off-grid value chain, and interventions designed to enhance outcomes for women and youth.

Speaking at the Launch, the Innovation Hub Manager, Sele Inegbedion, stated:

“The Off-Grid Energy Challenge exists because we believe the solutions to Nigeria’s energy problems already live within Nigeria, in the minds and hands of our entrepreneurs. Our role is to find them, back them, and walk with them as they grow. This year, we are doing that with more capital and more conviction than ever before. If you are building something that brings light and economic opportunity to communities that have been left behind, we want to hear from you.”

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of All On, Caroline Eboumbou, stated:

” Nigeria’s off-grid energy sector has proven, year after year, that the right kind of support that is patient, flexible, and rooted in deep market understanding, can produce transformational outcomes. The Off-Grid Energy Challenge is one of the most direct expressions of what All On stands for: putting serious capital behind entrepreneurs who are dedicated to solving one of our country’s most pressing challenges.”

To be eligible, applicants must be majority Nigerian-owned and managed, for-profit private companies legally registered and operating in Nigeria. Proposals must demonstrate innovation, a credible plan to serve unserved or underserved communities, and a commercially viable business model capable of sustaining itself within the 12-to-18-month investment period.

About All On

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, was seeded by Shell to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solutions.

For a better society

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