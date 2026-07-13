Alausa to headline ECAN 2026 summit as Nigeria takes stock of 3 years of Education reforms under Tinubu

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, will spearhead conversations on the wins, policy changes, and lingering issues in the country’s education system under President Bola Tinubu’s government at the 2026 Education Summit hosted by the Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria, ECAN.

The gathering is set for Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the Barcelona Hotel in Wuse II, Abuja. The theme is “Three Years of the Tinubu Administration: Assessing Reforms, Progress, and Challenges in Nigeria’s Education Sector.”

ECAN represents accredited reporters covering education across newspapers, TV, radio, and digital outlets. According to the association, the summit will assemble government officials, education specialists, scholars, development partners, and media practitioners to review the outcomes of the Tinubu administration’s education policies and chart ways forward for unresolved problems in the sector.

In a statement released on Monday, ECAN Chairman, Mr. Chux Ukwuatu, said the event will create space for in-depth policy discussions and will also honor people and organizations that have played major roles in pushing education forward in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education is expected to officially open the summit. Attendees will include representatives from government bodies, education agencies, universities, development partners, school leaders, researchers, civil society groups, student unions, and journalists.

Awards will be presented to several key figures. Honorees listed include: Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, Arc. Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

Others are, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, Registrar, National Examinations Council, NECO, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB and other notable recipients.

ECAN stated that the awards recognize the honorees’ forward-thinking leadership, remarkable contributions to education growth, and dedication to building human capital in Nigeria.

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