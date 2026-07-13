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2027: Lagos monarchs endorse Tinubu, Hamzat, others

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Politics

2027: Lagos monarchs endorse Tinubu, Hamzat, others

by Peter Anayo0249

The Lagos State monarchs have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office come 2027.

They also endorsed Dr Obafemi Hamzat as governship candidate of the State, Speaker of the House of Assembly Lagos State, Rt Hon Mudasiru Obasa for House of Representatives and Senator Idiat Adebule for second term for senatorial seat.

The monarchs who held a marathon meeting at the palace of Olu of Ojokoro, Oba Taiwo Oluwalambe where the endorsement was fanalized.

The traditional rulers also commended the President over ongoing implementation of Renewed Hope Agenda that cut across the country and also the various developmental projects being embarked on.

They expressed gratitude to Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu for making the state a better place.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs after the crucial meeting, Chief Shuaib Afogunlowo, Baale of Dopemuland in Agege local government commended their efforts.

He also gave kudos to the chairmen of Agege Local Government, Hon Abdulganiyu Vivod Obasa and his counterpart in Orile Agege for implementing oriented programmes in line with the All Progressives Congeess, APC’s manifesto.

Meanwhile the Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu, was represented by one of his white cap chiefs at the ceremony.

 

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