WHO seeks collaboration to curb 66,000 annual drowning’s deaths in Africa

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the high rate of drowning deaths across Africa, stating that approximately 66,000 people die annually in the region despite a significant global decline in fatalities.

WHO, in a message by its Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, to mark the 2026 World Drowning Prevention Day, noted that the continent continues to bear the highest drowning mortality rate globally, calling for urgent, coordinated action to address the preventable crisis.

With the theme “Unite to Turn the Tide,” this year’s campaign emphasizes the need for stronger collaboration among governments, communities, and stakeholders to accelerate life-saving interventions.

Janabi noted that while the global drowning death rate has declined by 38 percent since 2000, demonstrating the effectiveness of evidence-based strategies over 300,000 people still die from drowning each year worldwide.

“Behind these statistics are children who never return home, families whose livelihoods depend on water, and communities exposed to recurring floods,” he said, stressing that children account for more than half of drowning deaths in the African region.

He emphasised that drowning is preventable through sustained investments, stronger policies, and multisectoral collaboration involving health, education, transport, fisheries, disaster management, and other critical sectors.

Highlighting progress across the continent, the WHO chief cited efforts by Tanzania and Uganda in advancing national drowning prevention strategies, while Ghana is leading policy dialogue and regional cooperation. Mozambique and Nigeria were also commended for committing to stronger multisectoral coordination.

“These efforts reflect a growing recognition that drowning prevention is not only a public health priority but also essential for building safer communities and resilient economies,” he said.

Janabi reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting African countries through improved governance, data systems, capacity building, and scaling up proven interventions.

He called on governments to prioritize drowning prevention in national development agendas and urged communities to adopt simple safety measures, including supervising children near water, promoting swimming skills, and using life jackets where necessary.

For a better society

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