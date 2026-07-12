TSUBEB urges Tarabans to support campaign on tree planting

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

Taraba citizens, teachers, pupils, parents and community leaders have been called upon to support the campaign on tree planting by planting and nurturing at least one tree.

The Executive Chairman, Taraba State Universal Basic Education Board TSUBEB, Mrs. Christiana Taninga Binga, made the call during the Flag – Off ceremony for the Greening and Climate change tree planting camping in Jalingo.

She described tree planting as a simple way to protect the ecosystem, improve air quality, prevent soil erosion, conserve water and mitigate flooding.

“It is crucial for our schools, they provide shade that creates a healthier, cooler and more conducive learning environment and contributing to local food security and biodiversity.

“I therefore call on our teachers, pupils, parents, community leaders and all citizens of Taraba State to support this campaign by planting and nurturing at least a tree. Together, we can build a greener, healthier and more prosperous Taraba State for present and future generations.”

According to her, the initiative directly aligns with the environmental sustainability vision of the state Governor Dr Abgu Kefas’ Five Finger Agenda, prioritizes environmental protection, agricultural development and sustainable resource management.

“At TSUBEB, we recognize that our schools are the foundation for building responsible future leaders. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage our pupils to embrace tree planting and environmental stewardship as a lifelong responsibility,” she said.

The Coordinator UBEC, Hamidu Raji reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment in supporting programs that enhance quality basic education while integrating climate action into school activities through the 2025/2025 intervention projects.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, Mrs. Augustina Godwin, commended TSUBEB and UBEC for initiating the programme, describing it as an investment in the future and best environmental interest of the state.

“Educating young people on climate change and environmental conservation is essential for building a healthier, greener and sustainable society.

“We are alive because of our good environment. We need to take proper care of our environment for us to be alive and healthier.

“We need to plant trees, for it is part of our responsibility to take proper care of our environment.”

The Commissioner urged school administrators, teachers and students to embrace the initiative by planting and nurturing trees within their school environments and also serve as ambassadors of environmental protection in their respective communities.

“If we cut one, we should plant three more, our environment is not healthy, we will be sick. We need trees in our environment. It is also part of education and life. Teacher should go to their various schools and continue with the campaign,” she said.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Nursery and Primary Education, Haj. Fatima Habib called on the public to support the initiative, adding that the government cannot do it alone.

“Trees provide shades in our schools and beautify our environment.

She commended Governor Kefas for the free education policy in the state.

On her part, Commissioner Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Haj. Aishatu Barde emphasizes that deforestation remains one of the major causes of environmental degradation, resulting in increased erosion, rising temperatures, and other adverse effects of climate change.

“Planting trees plays a critical role in improving air quality, serving as wind breaks, conserving biodiversity and restoring degraded landscape.

She encouraged pupils and teachers to be environmental ambassadors by planting trees in their homes and communities and taking the responsibility of nurturing them to maturity.

The programme was organized by the Taraba State Universal Basic Education Board TSUBEB in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC, under the 2024/2025 UBEC’s intervention projects seeks to install environmental consciousness among pupils and students while encouraging tree planting and sustainable environmental practises in schools across Taraba State.

The exercise reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change, restoring the degraded environment and raising a new generation of environmentally conscious pupils who will contribute meaningfully to building a healthier, greener and climate resilliant state.

For a better society

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