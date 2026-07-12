Trade outlook brightens as Nigeria deepens investment drive

Nkechi David Iwuchukwu, Awka

Nigeria’s trade and commerce sector continues to show signs of resilience, with fresh government initiatives, increased private sector investments and improved export performance raising hopes of stronger economic growth in the second half of 2026.

Leading the latest developments is the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to unlocking the country’s critical minerals sector.

Authorities are strengthening collaboration with state governments to attract domestic and foreign investors, expand value addition and position Nigeria as a competitive destination for mineral processing and exports.

The petroleum industry also remains a major driver of commercial activities. With the Dangote Petroleum Refinery maintaining steady operations through strategic crude sourcing, industry stakeholders believe the facility will continue to reduce dependence on imported refined products while boosting Nigeria’s capacity to serve regional markets.

Nigeria’s capital market has equally sustained its impressive performance, with investors maintaining confidence in banking, manufacturing and energy stocks. Market analysts say the positive trend reflects growing optimism in the economy, supported by improving macroeconomic indicators and ongoing reforms.

The organised private sector has, however, urged the Federal Government to ensure that ongoing tax reforms promote investment and industrial expansion rather than increase the cost of doing business.

Business leaders insist that a predictable and investor-friendly tax regime remains essential to achieving sustainable economic growth and attracting long-term capital.

Trade figures released in recent weeks further reinforce the positive outlook. Nigeria recorded another merchandise trade surplus in the first quarter of 2026, driven by stronger export earnings and relatively moderated imports, an indication of improving external sector performance and enhanced foreign exchange inflows.

Economic experts believe that continued reforms, improved infrastructure, better access to foreign exchange and the expanding opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will further strengthen Nigeria’s position as one of Africa’s leading trading economies.

Despite prevailing global economic uncertainties, stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic that sustained policy consistency, investment-friendly reforms and stronger public-private collaboration will consolidate recent gains and accelerate commercial growth across the country.

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