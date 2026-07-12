Smart balance oil reduces bad cholesterol….. TGI Grou

Contrary to popular belief, not all cholesterol is harmful, experts say. The body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, produce hormones, and aid digestion.

The real concern, according to medical professionals, lies in the balance between good and bad cholesterol in the bloodstream.

To address this, TGI Group has launched Golden Terra Smart Balance Oil.

According to the company, the product contains Gamma Oryzanol, which helps to lower bad cholesterol levels.

Instead of clogging your system, it helps restore your body’s natural equilibrium by lowering LDL levels while supporting High-Density Lipoprotein, the good cholesterol, that clears your arteries.

Also, it is a simple, powerful switch in the kitchen that acts as a functional health partner, ensuring your favorite dishes are fueling your future rather than weighing down your heart.

Maintaining heart health is an intentional journey that requires us to be mindful of every choice we make. For individuals living alone, it can be tempting to prioritize convenience over quality, but even a single meal is an investment in your longevity.

For families, the stakes are even higher, as the habits formed at the dinner table today become the health foundation for children tomorrow. Making an intentional choice means looking past the packaging and understanding the science of what we consume.

Cardiologists consistently advise that while medication has its place, the first line of defense against cardiovascular decay is what we put on our plates. They emphasize that the right nutrition acts as a preventative shield, keeping the heart muscle strong and the vascular system clear.

Golden Terra Smart Balance Oil is designed to be that shield, providing the right fatty acid profile to ensure that whether you are cooking a quick stir-fry for one or a large Sunday feast for the extended family, you are making a decision that supports healthy living.

Choosing Smart Balance Oil by Golden Terra, according to the company is a fundamental shift in preventative healthcare.

Also, it allows you to prioritize long-term vitality without giving up the rich, traditional flavors that bring us together.

Ultimately, reducing bad cholesterol is about preserving your legacy, it means more years of shared laughter and the strength to be there for your family’s biggest milestones. It is a commitment to ensuring your body remains as resilient as your spirit.

Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya said, “Heart health is shaped by the choices we make every day.

“Health experts recommend reducing Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol and choosing oils rich in Monounsaturated Fatty Acids (MUFA) and Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA).

“Smart Balance Oil was developed with these considerations in mind, offering consumers a cooking oil option that supports healthier lifestyle choices without compromising everyday cooking,” he said.

Golden Terra Smart Balance Oil is a premium quality oil made from natural rice grown on Nigerian soil. Smart Balance Rice Bran Oil is rich in Gamma Oryzanol.

Several studies suggest that Gamma Oryzanol may contribute to the reduction of bad cholesterol. It has a good balance of Poly Unsaturated Fats (PUFA) and Monounsaturated fats (MUFA). Golden Terra Smart Balance Oil is also an excellent source of Vitamin E and is fortified with Vitamin A. It is a balance between good taste and health.